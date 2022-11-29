Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remasteredexpected for this December 2022, sees the return of the original title SQUARE ENIX, released in 2005 on PlayStation 2 (itself a remake of the 1992 original), to arrive for the first time in Europe in the form of a remastered. Given the release of the game in a few days, we at Akiba Gamers we have decided to collect ten curiosities that will help those who do not yet know the title to have a clearer idea of ​​what awaits us.

Ready to find out ten things about Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered before its official launch?

Who developed Romancing Saga: Minstrel Song Remastered?

The game is developed by SQUARE ENIX and it is the most recent announcement about the project Saga by the company, which has so far proposed the releases in the West of Romancing SaGa 3 And SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitionsof success Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe and of SaGa Frontier Remastered.

When will the game come out? And for which platforms?

The title will be available starting from this December 1st on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, pc (Steam), and devices iOS And Android.

Will it be available digitally? Will there be a Digital Deluxe Edition?

The title will be available in digital edition at the price of 24.99 €, absent for the moment one Digital Deluxe Edition.

Will it also be available in physical edition?

No, the title will be available digital version only.

Where can I pre-order the game?

You can pre-order the game through all mobile, console and Steam stores for the PC version, at the introductory price of €24.99.

Are there any bonuses for pre-ordering?

Anyone who pre-orders the title for the PC version will receive bonus backgrounds with illustrations of the protagonists designed by Tomomi Kobayashi.

What improvements have been made compared to the original version?

In addition to the graphics completely revisited in high definition, several new features have been created that further expand the game dynamics: the enchantress Aldora can now be recruited to the party, allowing us to experience new events in which Aldora recounts the adventures she lived with Mirsa . Characters such as Marina, Monica and Flammar can be recruited. Several bosses appear in improved and much more powerful versions, accompanied by new soundtrack arrangements. Added a quick mode, mini-maps and the “New Game +” option to play new games while maintaining previous progress. Finally, new classes have been implemented to expand the gameplay possibilities.

Will it have a localization of the texts in Italian? And the dubbing?

The game is usable with subtitles in several languages, but Italian is not present among them. As for the voice acting it will be possible to choose between English and Japanese.

What kind is it?

The title is a Japanese-style RPG. The fights take place in turns and our protagonist will be accompanied by a party of different characters with different classes and of which it will be possible to take command.

Has a demo already been released?

No, there is currently no demo of the title yet.

