Milan (19 August 2024) – Today, SQUARE ENIX® in collaboration with Red Art Games, has announced Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered Internationala remaster of the fourth title in the beloved SaGa franchise, originally released in 2022. The title will be released physically and digitally for PlayStation®5 (PS5™), PlayStation®4 (PS4™), and Nintendo Switch™ in Western markets early next year.

With both a physical and digital* edition, this upcoming release also marks the first time that Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered will be localized. In addition to the existing English and Japanese language options, the title will be available in French, German, Italian and Spanish, to be enjoyed by players around the world. Pre-orders for the standard physical edition and two special physical editions** of the game are now available through official online store by Red Art Games.

“Thanks to the support of Red Art Games, we are now able to release a new version of Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered including French, German, Italian and Spanish localization. We are finally able to grant the wish of our loyal fans! We know that there is a large community of SaGa fans in the West, so releasing a new localized edition of the game to even more fans has long been a dream of mine. I hope to continue to fulfill the wishes of our fans and create opportunities for even more people to play.” – Akitoshi Kawazu, General Director of the SaGa series

“The opportunity to create this release came about when Michael Binkowski (CEO, Red Art Games) and Romain Mahut (Communications Manager, Red Art Games) reached out to me directly. Thanks to them, a long-time dream of ours is coming true and I am very grateful for that. From the visit to the Red Art Games office in France to all the discussions we had about this project, it has been an incredible experience from start to finish, and I can’t wait for SaGa fans to get their hands on this beautiful game.” – Masanori Ichikawa, producer of the SaGa series

“Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered International is a title that allows players to enjoy many of the signature mechanics of the SaGa series, including the freeform scenario system, Glimmer and combos. The addition of the new localization in French, German, Italian and Spanish is especially significant for the freeform scenario. Now players around the world will be able to experience the story on an even deeper level, in their native language. I am thrilled that more people will be able to discover the SaGa series thanks to the additional language support and the physical release of the game. I am delighted to have Red Art Games as a partner for this collaboration.” – Hiroyuki Miura, Producer

Additionally, visitors will be able to try out the game and experience the new translation features at Red Art Games’ Gamescom booth in Hall 10.

Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered was launched in 2022, featuring a host of exciting new enhancements and additions, including remastered graphics, new quality-of-life features to enhance gameplay, and new gameplay features. Players will follow the exploits of one of eight protagonists, each with their own storyline and objective, and create their own unique adventure where their actions will impact the world around them thanks to the “Freeform Scenario” system. Fans of the SaGa franchise will also look forward to the “Glimmer” and “Combo” systems from previous games, the iconic, beautifully illustrated art, and a whimsical soundtrack by composer Kenji Ito. The release of Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered International will be the first title in the history of the beloved SaGa franchise to receive text localization in French, German, Italian and Spanish, making Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered International accessible to both fans of the original and newcomers to the SaGa franchise.

Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered International will be released early next year. For more information, please visit: https://www.redartgames.com

* Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered International is sold separately from the 2022 digital version of Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered. Players who wish to experience the localized French, German, Italian, and Spanish languages ​​will need to purchase Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered International physically or digitally.

** PS4 copies will be available for purchase in Europe only.