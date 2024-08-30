SQUARE ENIX has released new details on the character classes of Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Sevencoming soon October 24th. The player will be able to control which techniques it will be possible to learn for each class thanks to the system of Glimmer Chartsome classes have specific affinities to obtain skills while others will be impossible to learn depending on the chosen class. Also within the remake will be implemented new spells not present in the originalto make the gameplay even more exciting.

Here are the character classes revealed by the company:

Regulus: Freelance Mage – a wizard who researches the mystic arts within the Incantation Lab . It possesses a strong magical power especially linked to the elements of water and earth.

Rose: Freelance Mage – a sorceress who researches the mystic arts within the Incantation Lab . It possesses a strong magical power particularly linked to the elements of fire and earth.

Shiyuan: Strategist – only the most gifted of the Imperial University can reach the degree of Strategist . Shiyuan is very skilled in the use of magic, but has concerns regarding the dark element of magic.

Jubei: Levant Guard – the Levant Guard is composed of warriors from the East, who have sworn allegiance to the Emperor. Jubei is able to use a unique sword fighting style, which is taught in the Kingdom of Yauda .

Natalie: Diver – fisherwoman from Toba whose work helps support the economy of his hometown.

Serum: Mole – member of a race of humanoid moles that live beneath the soil of Savannah . Very skilled at creating any type of object.

Thetis: Nereid – mermaid who lives in the Lake Aquabut hates how dirty the waters of her lake are. Nereids are a separate species from the sirens of theAtlanticus.

We leave you now with a new series of images dedicated to the game.

Source: SQUARE ENIX