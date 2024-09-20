Hardcore fans from hell of Japanese RPGs will always look with loving eyes at Romancing SaGa 2 because it is one of those titles that, despite being stuck in a 16-bit era, still resonates for its narrative elements and combat mechanics.

Over time, ROmancing SaGa 2 It had a few re-releases so that more people could play it, either for the first time or again. Now, Square Enix gives us a renewed, fresh experience, full of shine and love through an enjoyable remake.

It may sound exaggerated, but in a world where we are stuffed with action RPGs, a turn-based experience never hurts. This year we already saw Persona 3, Visions of Mana or SaGa Emerald Beyond itself to remind us that it is not necessary to dodge, turn and attack. There is a world for consumers of turn-based combat and Romancing SaGa 2 does it very well.

Source: Square Enix

After trying out its beginnings, it is worth talking about everything that a video game does well, which will now seek to resonate not only among players who lived in an era that will never return, but also with those restless users who deserve stories with a high degree of romance, narrative and feeling.

What you need to know about Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven

Reviving a classic in Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven

Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven It is a 3D remake of the title of the same name that was first released in Japan back in 1993. Those who played it got to see it in Japanese, as that was its original version, but over time they decided to add its respective translation so that everyone would get to know it better.

Now, through its respective remake, this work takes on a new air without the need to lose its identity. Listening to the minstrel tell you about this story and its development feels like when someone else tells you that fairy tale that they used to tell you when you were little. The adventures of a brave king and his son in a stage of maturity and the obstacles in front of him, makes you imagine that you are facing a story – keeping proportions – like The Princess Bride.

Source: Square Enix

If you happened to play the re-release that came out a few years ago for PC and mobile, you’ll notice that the recreation of all the characters from the 16-bit era was done with great care. There’s so much respect for the original work that the product in front of your eyes looks familiar enough. Thanks to this, you immediately empathize with the first few minutes and don’t feel trapped with no way out or wanting to just not play.

The way events are executed in Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven gives a new dimension to a fantastical medieval world. Of course, we’re not leaving without a bit of fan service, but that’s the least of it. The best thing is that thanks to the very pleasant presentation, you’ll stay playing for many hours what is just the beginning of a very remarkable story.

A combat system that delivers

Part of the charm of Romancing Sag 2: Revenge of the Seven lies in its combat system. Right off the bat, it’s turn-based and uses both weapons and some magical abilities. Knowing how to use each of them, including the type of sword or bow, can make defeating certain enemies a walk in the park.

Another nice detail to take into account is that there are a variety of weapons and their function. For example, a long sword can have the advantage of hitting twice, or a foil or short sword, a quick strike that provides speed, although not as much damage as you would like.

Source: Square Enix

The character type also varies, because just as we have a huge knight who can be very slow, he could also be considered a kind of tank. This causes you to play with the combat formation of your group – a detail that also happens in SaGa Emerald Beyond but with a very different game system.

The variety in combat it offers Romancing SaGa 2 Revenge of the Seven It makes the experience much more dynamic. It even feels right for the narrative itself. You know there will be a reward for defeating the enemy and doing it in the best way possible… Just like in the original game that came out in the Super Nintendo era. Should we be worried about seeing so many remakes or remasters? Maybe so, but as long as the work is good and the product works, then we’ll only have good games in front of us.

Character progression continues to deliver

One of the elements that was most applauded at the time with Romancing Saga 2 It had to do with the way characters progressed and even attacks evolved in some way. It wasn’t all about leveling up and adjusting parameters that are nothing more than adding 1 point after another to everything.

The mechanics of the evolution of attacks in Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of The Seven It’s very rewarding and entertaining. It’s one of those times when you feel like everything you’re doing has a real purpose that can positively affect the game. Now, transferring this detail from the original game to the remake, well, it may sound like a piece of cake, but there’s a point in transferring all that to a 3D environment.

Source: Square Enix

On the other hand, it is also important to applaud the way in which the 2D world of Romancing SaGa 2 is recreated, even ready for exploration, in a much more open and detailed way. Admittedly, at the time, the game had its limitations, but now it’s a much broader canvas.

Also, even though we have a lot of SaGa games, you don’t have to go for the others to get to know them, you can also start with Revenge of the Seven and get into a very well-established franchise.

A release that may come as a surprise

I have no choice but to talk about purely positive things. Romancing SaGa 2especially since it left a pleasant taste in my mouth during the time I was able to play it. The atmosphere, the music, even the dubbing seemed certainly good to me.

Not to mention the combat system and other elements that really weigh down the gaming experience. Reliving this title in the form of a remake makes you feel like a lot of work was done and that it’s worth the investment of time, even if you only have a demo at hand right now.

Source: Square Enix

I want to imagine that the rest of the game will fully fulfill its objective, both to entertain those users who enjoyed it when it came out on the Super Nintendo and those who are now going to get to know in depth what we will now know as Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven.

Give it a try Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Sevenyou won’t regret it. It’s a very entertaining piece of work that will remind you that RPGs don’t need to rely on action and that turn-based combat still works, as long as it’s entertaining and satisfying for the consumer. Excited for this release? Follow the conversation through our channel Discord.