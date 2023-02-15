The software house The Deep End Games has announced the release date officer of Romancelvania: March 7, 2023. The news was given with a new trailerwhich serves as an introduction to the game’s rich cast of monsters and which you can see below.

Romancelvania will be launched on PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5. For those who don’t know it, it is a metroidvania that combines the typical mechanics of the genre with an appointment simulator. So expect an experience full of monsters to fight and sexy monsters to seduce or befriend.

If you want more informationread our tried of Romancelvania in which we wrote:

Romancelvania seems to be able to successfully mix two seemingly irreconcilable genres. The demo made us want to try the final version, to discover the remaining parts of the reality show and the evolution of the various love or friendship stories. The impression is that of a really nice title, sometimes even capable of surprising, because it is made in a solid and competent way. We’ll talk again.