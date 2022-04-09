Never ever in life, neither in proclamations nor in saetas, nor in so much infernal poetry in Nazarene magazines, not even in homilies that even despair the Lord, even being of Charity and of a mother from Salzilles, never since the world is a garden and Murcia eternal brother, was heard until today praising such a pleasant companion. Nobody noticed it, nobody even thought that it would be indispensable like a mulberry shelf or a cushion on the platform to tie down the pandemic. And this year in which she returns to the season of penitence, she was the protagonist, an indispensable partner for those who put their shoulders to the passage of her interlinings.

You, Corinthian mask, made of fragile composite fabric, knew how to lord it over yourself and become Nazarene, firm as a pointed stick, sená in the willing mouth, soft as the orange blossom that awakens in spring, confidant of the shelf that kisses you in the race.

Kisses that your veil hides in sobs of purity, that rebound in the eyes without knowing for sure if they arise from the heart or from the soul that is restless when remembering how all glory passes on this earth to end, to end soon, under two feet of land. Kisses that are a prayer, so Nazarene and sincere, that as soon as Charity heads through the alleys, Belluga is already there in front!, and the Trapería is approaching!, and then the song of the tinkling glass is heard: glass tears proclaim the Nazarene memory, the memory of those who wear a robe of eternal glory.

Never, friend mask, of beautiful undercover corinth, nobody sang to you in poems or noticed that your essence on a Saturday afternoon would look swollen and full. Thousands of silent smiles you treasure in your fabric and only the brother knows how much emotion condenses his face that, although veiled, transmits full joy.

You are a veil that muffles the sigh that awakens in the rows the solemn step of the Corinthian brotherhood. And you are a small tunic, adjusted to the chin, that is lulling the breath of the shelf that you caress. You even hide even more the one who walks in the stocks dreaming of getting rid of just seeing the platform some year.

Everyone would like to get rid of your unlucky company, either to get fat, which is so fashionable, or to rid their ears of such tense tyranny. And no one notices that you, simple and faithful companion, guarantee health in this fierce pandemic that this Saturday dyed in corinth curdled the earth with devotion.

Like the fabric of a deaf drum or an arrogant mantilla, from Santa Catalina on the Saturday of the square you take over. Many young Murcians said between sighs, seeing the gallant young man who turned red when he saw them: Oh, who would take his place to kiss his cheeks! It must have tasted like glory, blessed and Corinthian glory, the faint touch on the face of such worthy masks.