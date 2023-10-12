KOEI TECMO And Kou Shibusawa have revealed some of the new features that we will find in Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake. Within this new version the number of generals present will increase, from 600 of the original to as many as 1,000. This will allow us to see new events and the development of interpersonal relationships between new charactersthus creating a more authentic gaming experience.

The mode All Periods Scenarios has been improved to deliver over 55 different scenarios, some of them fictional, which will extend from the end of the Eastern Han Dynasty to the final stages of the Three Kingdoms period. The player will be able to freely choose which officers to use thus creating practically infinite combinations.

The technical aspect of the game has been greatly improved, both in terms of graphics and sound. Thanks to a combination of 2D and 3D graphics the software house has managed to maintain the original charm while offering a completely new look. Tons of new dubbing lines have been recorded, and the title will also have Fully voiced animated movies. The maps have also been redesigned using a mix of 2D and 3D. The battlefield was created using three-dimensional technologywhile the more distant views have been made to resemble ink paintings to give a more immersive experience.

The combat system will always be turn-based as in the original, albeit with some substantial changes. The company also thought about new players making some mechanics more intuitiveand improving the speed and balance of battles.

Among the new features we will find the functionality Tales, thanks to which it will be easier to keep an eye on the intrapersonal relationships between the characters and understand how to visualize all their events. Relationships between two officers will now be function-related Destinywhich can be of two types: Symbiotic or Antagonistic. Depending on how we improve these features, characters will be able to take advantage of the functionality Linked Forged in battle, guaranteeing us many bonuses.

While waiting to find out more, I remind you that Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake will be available in early 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Source: KOEI TECMO Street Gematsu