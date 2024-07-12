KOEI TECMO GAMES announces today the release date for Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remakedeveloped by the team Kou ShibusawaThe strategic title will be available, exclusively in digital format, from next October 24th. As already confirmed, the target platforms will be PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

In Japan the title will also be available in physical and limited edition. Below is a new trailer.

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake – First Trailer

Theater of war, a never-ending drama. ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS 8 REMAKE will be available in October 2024 for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™, and Steam® ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS 8 REMAKE is based on ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS VIII with Power Up Kit. You will be able to choose to play as any officer and in any of the historical scenarios included in the game. Additionally, all-new visuals and system updates to the game make this latest addition worthy of KOEI TECMO’s long-standing and respected legacy.

Source: KOEI TECMO GAMES