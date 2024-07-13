Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake Has Official Release Date on PC, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch: the re-release of Koei Tecmo’s strategy classic will be available in digital format only starting next October 24.

Based on the extended version of the game, the remake includes the All Officers Play and All Periods Scenarios features as well as some important newssuch as increasing the number of officers from around six hundred to a thousand and increasing the number of scenarios, which are now over fifty-five.

From the end of the Eastern Han Dynasty to the final age of the Three Kingdoms period, players will be able to choose the officers and the period they wish to playcreating numerous possible combinations for a unique experience for each user.

The All Officers Play feature will allow you to control powerful rulers with their officers or impersonal officers free to join a roaming army, exploring the scenario in an ever-changing way.