KOEI TECMO GAMES and the internal team Kou Shibusawa they announce Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake. It will arrive in early months of 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. This is the remake of the original released in 2001.

This remake coming next year is based on Romance of the Three Kingdoms VIII with Power Up Kit, complete with the “All Officers Play” and “All Periods Scenarios” functions. Additionally, the game boasts brand new graphics and gameplay updates that help relaunch the title as the latest addition to the popular KOEI TECMO franchise.

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake – Teaser trailer

Source: KOEI TECMO GAMES Street Gematsu