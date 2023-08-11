The TV host Magaly Medina took advantage of the latest edition of his program to show a report on Mark Vito, who celebrated his birthday at the home of Deysi Araujo. The Peruvian former vedette arranged a small meeting for Keiko Fujimori’s ex-husband and he stayed until 4:00 am at her house. In that celebration, the American and the Peruvian are seen very close and toasting together with a group of friends. This fact already generated rumors that they could have started a romance.

Regarding these images, Mark Vito He was grateful to Araujo, whom he filled with praise. “Very detailed, very smart, I did not expect this. We have had a great time (…). I do not rule out being in a relationship,” He said US. He hinted that he would have kissed the Peruvian.

