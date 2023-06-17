Noor Alfallah, producer, influencer and above all Al Pacino’s life partner, gave birth to little Roman

In recent days, a spokesman for Al Pacino confirmed to Daily Mail that the well-known Hollywood actor and his young partner Noor Alfallah have become parents. The little one, fourth son of the Oscar-winning actor, is called Roman.

It is undoubtedly the news that has inflamed mostly the magazines of gossip around the world in recent months. We are obviously talking about the birth of the fourth child of Al Pacino, a well-known American actor, who welcomed his fourth childat the age of 83.

To confirm the news of the birth, in recent days, was a spokesman of the actor than to the tabloid Daily Mail he has declared:

I confirm that Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have welcomed a son, whose name is Roman Pacino.

Who is Noor Alfallah

It was precisely to give this joy to Al Pacino Noor Alfallah. The woman is now 29 years old, she was born in Kuwait but has lived in Los Angeles since she was a little girl.

His name is known both in the world of cinema, is in fact a producer film and television, both in that socialon which it has an important following.

It’s not new even in the world of gossip, having had relationships in the past with other prominent personalities of show business. The most famous is undoubtedly the one had with Mick Jaggerfounder and historic front man of the Rolling Stones.

Al and Noor would got engaged about a year agoin April 2022. A few months later, the news of the 29-year-old’s pregnancy.

Al Pacino’s doubts about paternity

If that wasn’t enough, the age factor by Al Pacino, to make the news of his partner’s pregnancy succulent in the world of gossip, another scoop was added when the news spread.

Al, in fact, apparently was absolutely convinced who, due to his age and some health problems, was unable to have children.

For this reason, when he found out that Noor was pregnant, he went to his legal counsel and asked for a paternity test. Needless to say, the test proved unequivocally that the baby belongs to Pacino.