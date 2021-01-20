As the world is threatened by rising sea levels and climatic refugees appear everywhere, a young man arrives in winter in an unknown city. Each day, the sea advances a little further, suggesting an imminent engulfing. Mandated by a mysterious foundation, the narrator is responsible for sorting the archives of a well-known translator before their transfer to a library. Housed in a student residence, he goes every day to the empty and decrepit house, invaded by a jumble of objects and clothes that the humidity has started to eat away. What happened to the translator, suffering from a degenerative disease and locked up in a specialized institution? The young man, who on the other hand fears the imminent disappearance of his grandmother, gradually sinks into the head and body of the translator, constructing the most romantic hypotheses about her last moments in her house. Member of the Swiss collective AJAR, Bruno Pellegrino confirms his great talent with this atmospheric novel that fascinates and worries. S. J.