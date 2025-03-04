Introverted, intuitive, reflective and perceptual are the characteristics of an INTP personality (initials in English). Or, what is the same, a human being with logical thinking, independent nature and love for intellectual challenges. Roman ShogdzhieV (Elista, Russia, February 4, 2015) … It’s all that and much more … with only 10 years of age. Yes, it’s just a child, but it’s a very special child. Only. Last December it became the youngest player (9 years, 10 months and 7 days) in the history of the chess in reaching the category of International Teacher (MI), and in one of the three that exceeds 2,300 Elo points (specific classification system of this sport) before turning 10 years.

For contextualizing these achievements, Magnus Carlsenworld number 1, has 2,833 points in the ranking of the International Chess Federation (FIDE). The Norwegian is 34 years old, but there is no age in chess, so often coincides with Shogdzhiev in prestigious tournaments. In December 2023, for example, he saw five great international teachers in the World and Blitz world championship. Roman was 8 years old and was his premiere in a World Cup event. «It is very impressive. It is fun to see it; Maybe it’s at the top within a few years, ”said Carlsen. Before that he already had the titles of European and World Champion in the Sub-8 and Sub-10 categories.

Shogdzhiev arrived at chess by Family initiative. In fact, all his career is documented in an Instagram blog created and updated promptly by his parents. «Roman wanted to learn as a child. We wanted him to do something for his future and his mind, and not be all day with video games or watch YouTube. Playing chess is good for him, ”says his mother.

He began playing at 4 years, in 2019, under the tutelage of Dmitry Sarangovyour coach. “He fell in love instantly,” says his father. Chess became more than a fun for him. It was an important part of his day to day. He woke up wanting to learn more and went to bed thinking of past games.

When in 2020 the worldwide pandemic of Coronavirus and everyone had to stay at home, Roman knew how to take advantage of the confinement. He understood that he had more time to practice chess, solve complicated problems and participate in online tournaments. These extra sessions helped him improve a lot in all aspects of the game: technique, tactics, movements, strategy, combinations …

As of May 2020, Roman continued to learn with Sarangov and also joined the Russian Fide Fide (MF) team Vitaly Albertovich Bagdasarov. The good work of the coaches duo was fundamental in the considerable improvement of the child Shogdzhiev.

Roman’s hatching is not unique. In his rise to the world elite, he is accompanied by other children of a generation of very young players who, like the Russian, during the pandemic also dedicated themselves to throwing hours and hours to chess. The most prominent are English Ethan Pang (Born on 20-3-2015), the Argentine Faustino Oro (10-14-2013), the English Bodhana Sivanandan (7-3-2015)-the youngest international teacher, Wim, of History-or the Azerbaiyan Attila Orman (1-1-2015), son of the great teacher Turkan mutejaro and nephew of the GM Shakhriyar Mamedyarov.

The maturity and spirit of these great infants are embodied in the ambitious words of the imberbe Master Roman Shogdzhiev: “My goal is to be world champion … and beat Magnus Carlsen!”