ROME. Roman salutes, homophobic and racist jokes: some videos published by Repubblica they portray a professor from the Pirelli Institute in Rome, at Tuscolano, in class during lessons. In the images, the teacher is seen leaning behind a student bent over the desk. In another, he locks a student in a wastepaper basket, amid laughter from the others. Then a selfie, a self-portrait, with students intent on making the fascist salute.

The Regional School Office for Lazio has launched an internal investigation. «We are deeply sorry and concerned about what has been reported, since Racist and homophobic behaviors are unacceptable and in clear contradiction with the values ​​of inclusiveness – explains the office in a note – our priority is to ensure a safe and respectful educational environment for all students».

«What happened in one of the branch classes of the Pirelli High School in Rome is serious and disturbing: fascist attitudes, discriminatory, homophobic and racist episodes towards some students and inappropriate behaviour (up to miming a sexual act) on the part of a teacher”.





The interview Cardini: “Joly tried to document the persistence of neo-fascism” Francesco Rigatelli July 24, 2024

Irene Manzi, national school manager of the Democratic Party, wrote this in a note. «Attitudes of such gravity that they forced some parents to file a complaint with the school principal. The teacher – according to press reports – has always declared himself to be far rightpenalizing with low grades – according to the complaints that have emerged in these hours – those who did not comply. Yet another slap in the face to families and children: we are talking about actions that are contrary to the values ​​of our Constitution and to the educational mission of teaching. We believe that the Minister should carry out the necessary checks and provide explanations.: for this reason we will present a question in the next few hours. We believe it is right that the Lazio Regional School Office has started an internal investigation. We ask to know if similar incidents have already been reportedhow it intends to intervene and what measures will be taken. We are certain that the Minister, always quick to intervene, will not underestimate this intolerable episode. We look forward to hearing from you soon.».

«At the Pirelli Institute in Rome, yet another disturbing episode has occurred inside a school, with a teacher known for defining himself as far-right who has allegedly acted in a manner incompatible with his role. We ask Giuseppe Valditara to send the inspectors and shed full light on this affair at least with the same diligence he has shown in other cases. Or perhaps expressing discriminatory, racist and fascist attitudes is not serious for him and does not deserve intervention? Thus the M5S representatives in the Culture Commission of the Chamber Antonio Caso, Anna Laura Orrico and Gaetano Amato.