The remains of a luxurious Villa Romana have emerged of the waters of a lake close to the Italian city of Naplesunder those that had remained due to a geological phenomenon that is raising the soil level of the entire area.

“They were underwater! Walls and stays of Roman times have been discovered in Lake Fusaro. They probably belonged to a luxurious villa, “the mayor of the town of Bacoli, Josi Gerardo Della Ragione on his social networks.

This city, in the north of the Neapolitan Bay, is part of the Flégreos fields, a Huge volcanic boiler Affected by the geological phenomenon of ‘Bradisismo’, which inflates or depresses soil level based on gas and magma accumulated in its depths.

And in recent years the land It is rising: Since 2005 its level grew by 138 centimeters, of which 20 centimeters were registered only in 2024, which reveals an acceleration of the phenomenon, according to the National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology.

This is causing continuous earthquakes In the area, which has forced local authorities to have an evacuation plan ready, but also causes the bottom of the sea and water to retire, harming some docks and ports of the place.

In fact, the Fusaro lake in which the remains of these ancient ruins stand out formed with the emergence of a strip from land that separated it so far from the Mediterranean Sea and the Gulf of Naples. The remains, as seen in the photos in view of the area, seem to correspond to the foundations of some type of building of Roman times, still under the water.

The mayor explains that they have appeared near those known as water caves, some Thermal cistern of imperial era, which allows to assume that the discovered town had hot springs. They will now be studied by the Superintendence of Archeology, Fine Arts and Landscape of Naples.

In this region they settled In the seventh century AC the first Greek colonieswhich baptized her as ‘burning fields’ or ‘Flégreos’ fields, for her numerous volcanoes and smoking craters. But it was also an area highly appreciated by Roman aristocrats and emperors, who made Baia or berries, in the current Bacoli, a famous settlement of luxurious villas to enjoy the hot springs and their peaceful and mediterranean climate.

Those lavish Palacios also suffered the phenomenon of Bradisism – this time – in descending phase and ended up under sea water, where their statues or mosaics can still be seen. Very close, in the southern part of the Gulf of Naples, there are also the Remains of other Roman cities of infamous destiny such as Pompeii or Herculano, razed and buried by the violent eruption of the Vesubio volcano, which reigns over the entire bay, currently asleep.