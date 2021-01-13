How did Ninon Moinot find herself a tenant of a container? And a traveling container, sailing around the globe on the Ship Flowers, a ship aptly called “container ship”? Will she be able to live on land one day? It is on these two questions that A lodge at sea, the third novel by Magali Desclozeaux. To the first, one can answer that, by the magic of the life annuity contracts, she obtained, against the entirety of her retirement pension as a caretaker of a Marseille building, the “enjoyment” of the said container, belonging to the owner. At the second, will try to answer the dozens of letters that she will send from everywhere, collecting the answers to the Seamen’s club of Fos, a home of seafarers like there are all over the world. Little by little, Ninon learns that his contract has been sold, his building demolished. An intrigue is formed with his legal advisor. Few novels are written by letters. Those written by Ninon Moinot and her improbable correspondents, gently flirting with the absurd, draw the hollow portrait of a world Magali Desclozeaux has chosen to laugh at. YEAR