Danilo Coppola, a Roman real estate agent extradited to Italy from the United Arab Emirates, landed this morning at Fiumicino airport. Coppola boarded a flight from Abu Dhabi at dawn after the decision taken by the judicial and government authorities of the Emirates on the extradition requested by Italy. On Coppola, one of the “smart guys in the neighborhood”, Arrested last December in Abu Dhabi, there is a pending arrest warrant issued by the enforcement office of the Court of Appeal of Milan for a residual sentence to be served in prison of 6 years, 2 months and 12 days, for a final conviction for bankruptcy.

The Minister of JusticeCarlo Nordio, expresses “satisfaction for the extradition to Italy by Danilo Coppola, who boarded a flight from Abu Dhabi this morning, following the decision taken by the competent judicial and governmental authorities of the United Arab Emirates”. The decision, a note from the Ministry underlines, «was taken after intense legal and diplomatic activities in recent months, following the visit of Minister Nordio to Abu Dhabi last February: in the talks at the time with the Emirati Minister of Justice, Mohammed Al Nuaimi, the Keeper of the Seals had raised the various Italian extradition requests still pendingincluding the one related to the legal case of Danilo Coppola, the Roman entrepreneur sentenced in 2022 to seven years in prison». Nordio expresses «my gratitude to Minister Al Nuaimi for the intense collaboration that we have developed within the framework of the bilateral extradition treaty: in the next few days I will speak to him to thank him personally. This positive development in judicial cooperation with the United Arab Emirates shows that for us there can be no impunity for those who commit crimes in Italy and seek refuge abroad».

The arrest in the Emirates and the legal case

He was in a shopping mall in Abu Dhabi when Interpol arrested him. Thus ended the time spent on the run by real estate developer Danilo Coppola. From September 2022 on the fifty-six year old Roman there was an international arrest warrant pending issued by the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office for the execution of the final sentence of 7 years for bankruptcy due to the collapse of Gruppo Immobiliare 2004, Mib Prima and Porta VittoriaThe request had remained unfulfilled until Monday, December 4, despite it being known that Coppola had taken refuge in Dubai, also in the United Arab Emirates.

The entrepreneur must serve a residual sentence calculated by the prosecutor Adriana Blasco and the additional prosecutor Eugenio Fusco of the criminal enforcement office of 6 years, 5 months and 12 days which also take into account three months for a defamation in Bergamo. But the judicial troubles of the fifty-six year old do not end here. He is on trial with the first degree sentence expected for the beginning of next year for the “Porta Vittoria bis crash” where he is accused, together with other people, of fraudulent evasion of tax payments, bankruptcy and fraudulent bankruptcy for the failures of the companies Editori Per la Finanza srl, Epf Comunicazione srl and Tikal srl of which the real estate agent was the de facto administrator and the “dominus”, according to the charges. And the trial is underway for the alleged attempted extortion against Prelios, the savings management company that through real estate funds today controls the Porta Vittoria area in Milan. From Borgata Finocchio on the outskirts of Rome, where he grew up, “Er cash” has come to sit in the good living rooms of Milan. With the family construction company that he took over in 1995 upon his father’s death, he has built a small fortune. And also a style all his own: long hair, black Armani suits and Hogan shoes.



When real estate business was no longer enough for him, he turned to the banking sector.. In the 2000s Coppola bought 5% of BNL, 2% of Bim and entered Mediobanca with a share of 4.6%. With the attempted takeover of Antonveneta and Bnl, the legal troubles began. The 2005 “Bancopoli” scandal overwhelmed him together with the banker Gianpiero Fiorani and the financiers Emilio Gnutti and Stefano Ricucci. They were given the nickname of “the neighborhood smart guys”. A definition coined by the former dental technician from Zagarolo on the foreign banks’ takeovers of the two Italian institutions that, according to the law of retaliation, was then turned against him and his friends. Coppola pleaded guilty to eight months on the stock-rigging charges, in addition to the confiscation of 5 million euros and the payment of 14 million to the Revenue Agency. In addition to the Milanese prosecutors, those in the capital had also started moving on the fifty-six-year-old.



On March 1, 2007, by order of the investigating judge, he ended up in prison for bankruptcy, money laundering, criminal association and misappropriation of real estate assets starting from 2003.. He was acquitted from this affair in 2013, after a first-degree conviction of 6 years. In several interviews given over the years, Coppola has waved the flag of judicial persecution, invoking the theory of “strong powers”. «I am a living example of injustice. Just think that the final conviction against me came after about thirty trials”, he told a Swiss newspaper at the end of July 2022. Speaking from his home in Lugano before flying to Dubai.

From the luxury of the Gulf Country Coppola continued to profess her innocence with a series of videos posted on Instagram in which he attacked the Milanese and Roman magistrates. And he had also relaunched a petition on social media entitled “Free Danilo Coppola”.