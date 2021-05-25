On Sunday, the journalist and opponent of the Government of Alexander Lukashenko was arrested after they ordered the diversion of a flight that was going from Greece to Lithuania, to Minsk. The event has generated the rejection of different organizations and the international community, who fear for security on European soil, and has led to a package of sanctions against Belarus by the European Union.

At just 26 years old, Roman Protasevich has become the main enemy of the Belarusian government. Specifically, the blogger and co-founder of the television channel ‘NEXTA TV’, was included in the list of terrorists of the Alexander Lukashenko Executive in November 2020. From that moment, Protasevich has been considered a national threat.

But it wasn’t until Sunday that the whole world knew his name. As if it were an action and suspense movie, Lukashenko sent a fighter plane to divert the flight in which the opponent was traveling to Minsk, on a commercial Ryanair trip from Athens, Greece, to Vilnius, Lithuania. The president alleged a bomb threat, but when the plane landed in the city they did not find any explosives, although they did find the Belarusian police waiting to arrest Protasevich.

His girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, 23, was also detained. The young woman is a Russian citizen and a law student at the European University of Humanities in Lithuania.

Archive image. In this Sunday, March 26, 2017 file photo, Belarusian police detain journalist Roman Pratasevich in Minsk, Belarus.

The event triggered the reaction of the international community and the condemnation of several human rights organizations that defend freedom of expression. In retaliation, the European Union has imposed sanctions such as a ban on Belarusian companies from flying over EU soil or landing at any of its airports; and it has also recommended to the EU flight operators not to fly in the sanctioned country.

What is the role of Roman Protasevich in Belarus?

After the massive shutdown of the media resulting from the protests against the results of the 2020 presidential elections that gave Lukashenko the winner, only a few portals survived.

One of them was ‘NEXTA TV’. Protasevich is a co-founder and former editor of the network, which opponents used as a tool to share official information and call demonstrations against the Lukashenko government. A role that earned him the title of “terrorist” and “agitator” at the state level.

The journalist has been an opponent for more than a decade. In 2011 he first appeared in the news of the media across the country at just 16 years old: he had been expelled from his school in Minsk for participating in the protests against the president and being accused of running a social network of the opposition.

The journalist was a member of the “Young Front”, a right-wing pro-democratic organization, and began his studies in Journalism at the Belarusian State University; but he was expelled.

In 2019 he fled Belarus for fear of arrest, but from exile in Lithuania he has continued to play an active role as an opponent of the Lukashenko regime, collaborating in media such as ‘Euroradio’, for which in November 2020 he was accused of inciting the “hatred” and “social disorder”.

What punishment could he face?

Protasevich faces serious charges. Charges of incitement to public disorder and social hatred carry a penalty of more than 12 years in prison. For terrorism he could carry the death penalty.

In fact, when the Ryanair plane was ordered to be diverted to Minsk due to an alleged bomb threat, the blogger confessed his fears to a passenger.

“The death penalty awaits me here,” Protasevich said.

So far, a video has been released in which the arrested assures that he is well and that he is “confessing.” However, his family assures that he accuses blows to the face and signs of abuse.

The opponent has the support of other dissident figures such as Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a well-known right-wing politician in the country who has called on the international community to get involved in the case and join a “picket” against Lukashenko on May 29.

I call on the international community to join the Global Picket of Solidarity with Belarus on May 29. We need your support. Tell your friends & the whole world about the repressions in Belarus, about political prisoners, about Raman Pratasevich, Sofia Sapega. #StandWithBelarus pic.twitter.com/ZtnbNNwImE – Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) May 25, 2021



“I call on the international community to join the World Picket of Solidarity with Belarus on May 29. We need your support. Tell your friends and the whole world about the repressions in Belarus, about political prisoners, about Roman Protasevich “, he said through social networks.

For their part, the European powers have been predisposed to get involved in the Belarusian affair. In addition to the sanctions that the European Union has already applied on the country, Emmanuel Macron, president of France, said he did not know if the measures would be “sufficient”.

For the time being, Protasevich will remain in jail, with no information on an upcoming trial.

With AP and local media