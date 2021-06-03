The young dissident journalist appeared on Belarusian broadcast television, incriminating himself for the crimes of which the Lukashenko government accused him. His family and friends denounce that the statement was given under threat. The international community, for its part, manages his release while the nation’s control of critics increases.

Doubtful mea culpa. Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich, under arrest since May 23, appeared on Belarusian television admitting to organizing anti-government demonstrations in the wake of the 2020 elections against President Alexander Lukashenko.

The journalist claimed to have voluntarily participated in the television interview, despite being detained in a detention center of the Belarusian KGB and being accused of various crimes that could cost him his life.

Notably tired, from the dark set he confessed to being guilty of the summons. “I openly acknowledge that I was one of those who published calls to go out on the streets on August 9, 2020,” he declared, while admitting that his publications on social networks and on the Telegram channel Nexta – of which he was director – incited riots.

“As soon as the documents were presented to me, they presented me with the accusation, I immediately admitted my guilt according to article 342 of the Penal Code, organization of unauthorized mass actions,” he added.

The 26-year-old opposition journalist took the opportunity to exalt the image of the one who has always been a critic, President Lukashenko. “A lot of things that we criticize Lukashenko for are actually simple pressure attempts. In many situations he acted like a man with balls of steel,” he said.

For his friends and family, the incriminating statements that have appeared in recent days are the product of threats and pressure. His father claims that the videos are fabricated and staged by the KGB, to incriminate him and the opposition in exile. The United Nations has also indicated that Protasevich could be the victim of torture in prison. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, an exiled opposition figure, seconded this version.

Really uncomfortable to watch this. A battered Roman Protasevich appears on Belarusian state TV to praise autocrat Aleksandr Lukashenko, 10 days after the dissident blogger was taken off the Ryanair flight that was forced to land in Minsk. A volte-face that’s very hard to believe pic.twitter.com/escJriEtfX – Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) June 3, 2021



Belarus has used video confessions that appear to be coerced to justify the arrests and to try to dissuade the population from showing their support for the opposition. “There can be no such activity (demonstrations) at this time,” Protasevich said.

“When I was in Vilnius, I openly said that street protests were not necessary. At least we have to wait for the economic situation to heat up so that people take to the streets for a bowl of soup,” he added. Dmitri Protasevich, father of the journalist, declared this Thursday, June 3, that these recordings are “propaganda videos” in favor of the Belarusian president.

“This man from Goebbels’ television is held hostage by the regime and we must do everything possible to free him and the 460 other political prisoners,” Franak Viacorka, Tsikhanouskaya’s senior adviser, posted on Twitter.

US President Joe Biden called for Protasevich’s release, suggesting that his arrest had “shameful assaults on both political dissent and freedom of the press,” while calling on his team to “develop appropriate options to hold people to account. the responsible”.

The deviated flight scandal

On May 23, passengers on the Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius, Lithuania, were surprised when they did not land at their destination and were diverted to Minsk, with the excuse of an alleged bomb threat. The objective was later known at the air terminal: it was to stop Roman Protasevich, who was traveling with his girlfriend after having participated in a series of conferences in Greece.

Ryanair’s Boeing 737-800 was carrying about 170 passengers and was flying over Belarus when it was notified of “a possible threat to safety on board” and, escorted by a MiG-29 fighter plane, ordered it to land, resulting in the arrest of the journalist. At the time, Hamas was blamed for the bomb threat and the Palestinian group fully denied having any link to the case.

Other reactions were immediate. “We strongly condemn the shameless and shocking act of Lukashenko’s ‘regime’ to divert a commercial flight and arrest a journalist. We demand an international investigation and are coordinating the next steps with our partners,” said Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State for USA.

An “act of state terrorism”, said Mateusz Morawiecki, the Prime Minister of Poland, while French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called for a “firm and unified response” from the entire European Union. The scandal led to a unanimous condemnation and sanctions from the community, which banned flying over the territory of the former Soviet Republic and closed the airspace to Belarusian airlines.

Who is Roman Protasevich?

Protasevich became a key figure in the Belarusian opposition for leading one of the few spaces where dissent was voiced. He founded Nexta, a channel on the Telegram network, where calls for protests were also broadcast.

In 2019, and due to the persecution against him, he fled to Lithuania where he continued his journalistic activities mixed with political activism. Last November, he was accused of terrorism by the Belarusian government under new regulations against the media, some crimes punishable by death.

His first apprehension was when he was 16 years old and he starred in student protests against the Lukashenko Executive that cost him his expulsion. He was also a member of the Frente Joven student organization and worked as an independent journalist for various media outlets. His parents also had to go into exile in Poland in August 2020 for the persecution against their son.

What is happening in Belarus?

Protasevich’s arrest comes months after massive protests across the nation calling for the resignation of President Lukashenko, who has ruled the country for 26 years. After the August 9 elections, some 200,000 people took to the streets to show their dissatisfaction with the results. The police response was immediate. According to opposition data, some 32,000 people were arrested and at least four deaths and dozens of injuries were registered. During the marches, the blocking of the internet and cell phones was denounced.

Lukashenko came to power in 1994 and since then he has had popular support that, over the years, has been declining in increasing disagreements. In the last elections, he claimed to win with 80% of the votes, although the process has serious allegations of fraud and did not have international observation. Many opposition candidates were jailed and others went into exile.

Belarus is considered by critics as “the last true dictatorship left in the heart of Europe.” During the interview, the dissident journalist admitted that for these statements the dissidents “will publicly condemn me, and the demonstrations in my support will be of no use.”

With EFE and Reuters