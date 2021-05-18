He is 87 years old, but he continues tirelessly making a movie every two years. Roman polanski (born August 18, 1933) prepares ‘The Palace’, which will begin filming in September, a choral story that will take place in a Swiss hotel on New Year’s Eve 1999 in which different characters will attend, based on a script written by Polanski himself together with the Polish director. Jerzy skolimowski (‘Clandestine work’, ‘El grito’), with whom he had already collaborated in the writing of his debut feature, ‘The knife in the water’. Roman Polanski’s previous work, ‘The Officer and the Spy’, was shot in 2019.

‘The Palace’, which will shoot in Switzerland, not too far from their residence, will narrate the hours of a large hotel in the middle of the Swiss Alps where the lives of the guests and the establishment employees who work for them intersect on the eve of the arrival of the year 2000, which will be the epilogue of a whole millennium.

The film will be produced between the Italian production company Rai Cinema and Luca Barbareschi’s Eliseo Entertainment, who once again collaborate in the financing of a Polanski film, repeating the working formula that he used in ‘The Officer and the Spy’, which he gave them excellent results.

Paolo de Brocco, president of RAI Cinema, has said: “We know that Polanski is a controversial figure, but what interests us is the artistic side; the quality of their stories, not their personal story. He adds that “the presence at the Venice Film Festival of his previous film, ‘The Officer and the Spy’, raised many protests, but then he ended up winning the Grand Jury Prize”. Later Polanski would win three César Awards in France, although the director did not attend the ceremony due to the protests of the ‘MeToo’ movement against him. Polanski fled the United States in 1978, after pleading guilty to the rape of a 13-year-old girl after a pact with the prosecutor not to be imprisoned, which was never carried out. Also under pressure from ‘MeToo’, Polanski was expelled from the Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in May 2018.

Although the possible cast is not yet known – it is taken for granted that the French actress will participate, Emmanuelle Seigner, the filmmaker’s partner and mother of his children, who has participated in his latest films and who received the award in his name at the last Festival de Venice- no release date, rumors assure that it could be presented at the 2022 Venetian pageant.