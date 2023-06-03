Roman-Galician omelette Jorge Guitian

Muros is a small port in the province of A Coruña that is very close to where the Rías Baixas and the Costa da Morte meet: today it has barely 8,000 inhabitants, but for centuries it was one of the main towns in the province. The town preserves one of the most beautiful historic quarters in Galicia, full of alleys, arcades, arches and stairways that appear where you least expect them. It is also a place known for its gastronomic specialties: for its sardines and octopus, above all, but also for its empanadas, its bagels and donuts or its boat cookies.

But among all the gastronomic specialties of Muros, one stands out that is not reminiscent of any other and that does not seem to have more or less close relatives in other parts of Galicia: the Roman tortilla. From its very name, this dish seems to speak of a peculiar origin: the reference to a city in another country is not at all common in traditional sweets, although it fits, yes, with the coming and going of ships, passengers and crews of bygone times. and indicates where the recipe came from. Like so many other things here, it came by sea.

Sweets, fondas and sailors

Asking here and there, it is possible to reconstruct the history of this preparation that was traditionally served at village weddings. Sometime before 1940, which is when there is the first known reference to it, a ship arrived in the estuary. Some say it was a Portuguese ship, although most versions say it came from Italy. As it had to make a series of repairs, the ship, like so many others, stayed in port for a few weeks.

According to what they say, its captain became fond of going down to eat on land, specifically at Casa Petra, an inn that was located in front of the sea, in what is now Avenida de Castelao. Next to the old Paris Cinema, to be more precise. He ended up becoming a regular and, after a while, he proposed to Mrs. Petra, the owner, to teach him how to cook a sweet, the Roman omelette, in gratitude for having fed him so well all this time.

What is the origin of the recipe?

Roman omelette, in Muros. It must be said that it is a strange-sounding name: it is true that the story of the Italian sailor gives a fairly obvious clue, but the truth is that it never went much further than the arrival of this dessert in port, so its possible origin, the place where he was born, always remained in the shadows.

Anna Mayer, our specialist in the history of Italian gastronomy, puts me on the track. When I told her about this preparation, the first thing she told me was “it sounds like Italian cuisine from the beginning of the 20th century. Let me see”. A while later she appeared herself with a clue: “It’s in the Talisman.” Il Talismano della Felicita is a classic book on Italian cooking, written by Ada Boni and published for the first time in 1929. Boni was Roman and from 1915 ran a cooking school for women of the city’s bourgeoisie.

In his recipe book there is a Frittata Dolce Sufflè: “Crack the eggs and separate the whites from the yolks, putting them in two separate bowls. Add the sugar to the egg yolks and beat them with a fork. Whip the whites to firm snow and add them, little by little, the yolks. The mixture is then placed in a butter-painted container and baked. It is the formula of the Muros tortilla, almost as they told me in the town, with the only difference that the filling in this case is jam and not cream. Plus, it’s written almost two decades before that ship docked in port, so yes, it’s possible that the Roman omelette originated, or at least directly ancested, in Rome.

The current Roman omelette

For years the recipe was kept at the inn, where it became a specialty prepared for special occasions. Unfortunately, a fire swept through the business in 1955, burning the building to its foundations, so if there were any photographs or documents about the famous tortilla on the premises, we have nothing left. Luckily, the recipe was kept alive in the family, preventing it from being lost forever.

In the following decades, the Roman omelette became popular: many of those who had tried it at Casa Petra developed their own version with small variations, some used dry Jerez wine, others used sparkling… The dessert began to spread to other houses in meals and domestic celebrations. And not only in Muros, but in some neighboring towns, such as Esteiro or Carnota, it also began to appear on the menu of some restaurants and inns.

Caramelizing the tortilla before serving it Jorge Guitian

However, at some point towards the end of the last century, the dessert ran out of steam: its preparation is relatively laborious and it loses texture quickly, which is why it was no longer offered in many businesses. There was a time when, although it continued to be prepared at home, it was difficult for anyone who came from abroad to find it. Only the Goya I pastry shop and some isolated eating houses still prepared it.

Luckily, little by little the Roman omelette has been recovering its place. So much so, that today it can be found in various places in the town such as Casa Anido, To Smorga, Villa de Muros, the muradana or in Xouba, from the neighboring town of Lira. Finally, after almost 80 years, the recipe has left its historical borders. She has done it with the help of Ana Portals, a cook from Esteiro, a town in the west of the municipality of Muros, which includes her in the offer of her restaurant Solleiros, in Santiago de Compostela.

Succeeding since 2017

“We have had it on the menu since we opened, in 2017,” explains Ana as she prepares the tortillas of the day. “At first I put it as a tribute to my people, thinking that they would not go out much, but right now it is one of the sweets that works the most. And she sees that we have other very rich things, but this one always comes out, ”she jokes.

His is probably the only restaurant that offers this specialty in Santiago and one of the very few that does so outside the Muros region. “Perhaps therein lies the key, in that it is not well known outside the area. People see it in letter and ask. And that gives us the opportunity to talk a little with them, to explain to them… ”she continues while he is assembling the mix.

Ana Portals filling the tortilla Jorge Guitian

“Of course, when someone from Muros comes, we always explain to them that the one we offer is our version, a bit lightened, and that we do not intend to serve the one of a lifetime. It is a recipe designed for the restaurant, so we flavor the pastry cream with a touch of fresh thyme, which makes it a little lighter, we use brandy and replace the traditional caramel layer with a little sugar that we blow on when serving. . The texture is lighter and we avoid that slightly heavier feeling at the end of the meal.”

The curious thing is that this unconventional dessert has been making a name for itself on its menu and the servings that come out of the kitchen number in the dozens every week. “At first I was surprised”, confirms Ana, “but for me it is a memory of my area, I think it fits well with the approach of our menu and, if you like it, then fantastic. We are delighted to continue preparing it”.

That’s right: Solleiros is one of those corners of the center outside the tourist offer, one of those that strive to preserve a more traditional cuisine, updated with moderation. And the Roman omelette is the perfect sweet ending for a proposal like his, which delves into traditional flavors and local preparations such as this dessert that came from the sea.

Roman omelette from Solleiros restaurant

Ingredients For 8 servings 200 ml of TPT syrup

200 ml of Jerez brandy

8 eggs (separate the whites from the yolks)

About 300 g of pastry cream

1 spoon of sugar

1 tablespoon butter Instructions 1. Prepare a syrup with 100 g of water and 100 g of sugar. Mix with 200 milliliters of Jerez brandy and bring the mixture to a boil. Reserve. 2. Whip the egg whites until stiff and, when ready, add the yolks, previously beaten, by thread until well incorporated. The mixture should be creamy and airy. 3. Prepare four frying pans, paellas or flat containers of about 24 centimeters in diameter and paint their bottom with butter. Then add enough syrup to cover the bottom. Pour a quarter of the beaten egg mixture over the syrup, as if you were making an omelette. 4. Place the pans in the oven, previously heated to 180º, for eight minutes. The mixture should be curdled, but not dry. Remove and let cool for a couple of minutes. 5. With a pastry bag, cover half of each of these tortillas with the pastry cream (which we can optionally have flavored with fresh thyme or mint to taste). Fold the other half, into a crescent shape, over the cream-covered half. 6. Sprinkle the top of the tortilla with sugar and, when serving, burn with a blowtorch.

Follow El Comidista on TikTok, instagram, Twitter, Facebook either Youtube.