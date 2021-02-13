The president of the Spanish Federation of Canoeing, Juan José Roman Mangas, will close 12 years of mandate tomorrow. He is not a candidate for re-election and his successor will be between the Olympic canoeist Javier Hernanz and Pedro Pablo Barrios, president of the Andalusian.

Román Mangas leaves office with the satisfaction of seeing that “all the work reflected in the sports results”, achieving “More international medals than we would have dreamed of in the Olympic Games”, happened in London 2012 winning three, in Rio 2016 with four and for Tokyo he predicts between four and six podiums.

Before the farewell of the president of the federation that contributed the most to the Spanish medal table in the Rio Games (4), the head of the COE, Alejandro Blanco, highlights that “the successes and the expansion of canoeing are there” and his counterpart from the International Canoeing Federation, José Perurena, predicts for Spain even “more medals” in Tokyo than in Rio.

Román Mangas asks his successor to “take advantage of the legacy of the work done so far, which can always be improved”, and to think “in the future while looking at the past.”

The Castilian-Leonese, world champion in 1991 in K2 500 and fourth at the Barcelona 92 ​​Games, competed as a paddler in Los Angeles 84, Seoul 88, Barcelona 92 ​​and Atlanta 96; He went as a coach to Sydney 2000 and did so as president in London 2012 and Rio 2016.

“Spain maintains the expectations it had in 2020 for 2021, with many options in sprinting, slalom and paracanoe,” said the leader, who answered the question of the number of medals that Spanish canoeing can add in Tokyo: “I like to be ambitious. If in London we get three, plus one that we have yet to deliver -bronze reassigned to Sete Benavides in C1 200-, we obtained four in Rio and, if in Tokyo in 2020 we should have achieved five or even some more , now in 2021 you can achieve between four and six medals. “

His balance of three legislatures: “The nice thing is to think of the international medals obtained in all specialties, as well as the set of work carried out with institutions, clubs and affiliates. We have also given great steps in corporate image, digitization, and creating projects such as the Hall of Fame or the RFEP Quality Seal “.

Of his three mandates, the first (2009-2012) stands out as the “difficulty” of facing the complexity of national and international management; The second (2012-2016) mentions the “expansion” in international and institutional relations and the “credibility obtained” by the sports programs carried out, and the third (2016-2021) recalls it “very difficult”, especially in the last year due to the pandemic, which showed “the difficulty to train and maintain the performance” of the athletes, until the Games were postponed making it “impossible to close the cycle with the success we wanted in Tokyo”.

Regarding economic management, he values ​​the support provided by the CSD, and recalls that in 2009 he found a “very precarious” situation in the Spanish Canoeing Federation, which has been “improved” through a feasibility plan that allowed increasing the budget by 1 , 5 million euros from 2012 to 7 million in 2019.

As a former athlete, he recognizes that the sports field is the “most satisfactory” when seeing that “great results are achieved, with teams in all specialties that triumph around the world, and that more international medals are achieved than we would have dreamed of at the Games” .