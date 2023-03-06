Roman Kostomarov showed the first signs of recovery, doctors are optimistic. He will have to face a long period of rehabilitation

Roman Kostomarov he woke up from an induced coma. The ice skating champion was hospitalized in serious condition and in recent days, everyone feared for his life.

has undergone thelimb amputation and severe brain damage. Not only that, doctors have also talked about aphakia. It is a condition that affects the eye (absence of the crystalline lens). On 10 January he had arrived at the hospital following pneumonia.

From that moment, a succession of complications, which forced the doctors to intervene surgically. First by amputating the feet and then the toes. Roman Kostomarov, while he was within the walls of the hospital, was also suffered two strokes.

In recent days, the news has spread throughout the world and many have prayed and hoped that he would be able to regain control of his life. A little while ago, the update of his arrived awakening. His health conditions are still serious, but now there is a glimmer of hope.

Skating was the cause of the health condition of the champion Roman Kostomarov

The skating champion has always dedicated his life to his greatest passion, continuing to train even in a feverish state and with very low temperatures. This, according to the doctors, was the due to his current condition.

After months of fear, in which his life hung in the balance, Roman Kostomarov has begun to show his first signs of recovery. The doctors decided to decrease the drugs and to wake him up from the coma.

Now his path will be long and difficult, but the champion will face everything together with his wife. Oksana Domnina never left him alone. And thanks also to the support of one psychologist, who will have to help him accept his new life and the fact that he will never be able to skate again. Roman awoke from his coma to find his feet and fingers were gone. One of his hands, according to the doctors, is blue and another amputation is feared.