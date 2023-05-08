Figure skater Roman Kostomarov after hospitalization published the first post with a photo on his personal page in Instagram (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

The Olympic champion, who has been in the hospital for more than four months, posted a photo of himself on the social network, in which he looks noticeably emaciated.

In his post, the skater thanked everyone who was worried about his condition and believed that he could get out of this difficult situation. Kostomarov also noted that thanks to relatives, friends and doctors, he hopes to continue to cope with all the difficulties.

Fans of the athlete in the comments were delighted with his return to the blog and expressed words of support. “Welcome back! May God bless you with good health!”, “This is the best thing you could see at all! Thank you for being alive!”, “Roman, thank you for doing it! Successful rehabilitation, you are the best, ”users wrote.

Earlier it was reported that the hospitalized figure skater Roman Kostomarov began to improve health indicators.