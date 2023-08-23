Figure skater Alexei Yagudin: Roman Kostomarov, who returned to the ice, has changed a lot

Olympic champion in figure skating Alexei Yagudin appreciated the performance of the winner of the Games Roman Kostomarov in the gala show of Ilya Averbukh “Letters of Love”. This is reported Sport24.

“There are all sorts of moments in life when it seems that there is no longer the slightest chance. Who knows how things might turn out? And Romka already drove a car here a couple of days ago, ”said Yagudin. He also added that the athlete has changed a lot in a year, but this did not stop him from returning to the ice.

The show took place on Tuesday, August 22, in Sochi at the Iceberg Ice Palace. Kostomarov took part in the performance of his wife Oksana Domnina.

Kostomarov’s wife spoke about her husband’s decision to go on the ice

According to Oksana Domnina, the decision to leave her husband on the ice was a joint one. “Roma wanted me to return to the ice. And I am very glad that we are here together, our whole family is here. It is a great happiness that we have come here,” she stressed.

Kostomarov and Domnina, a world champion and Olympic medalist in ice dancing, lived in a civil marriage for several years. In 2011, their daughter Anastasia was born. The athletes broke up, but in April 2014 they got married. Two years later, the couple had a son, Ilya.

How did the world of figure skating react to the return of Kostomarov?

Honored coach of the USSR in figure skating Tatyana Tarasova admired the courage of the figure skater. She spoke in an interview RIA News.

“He makes us so happy. Unique person. We are happy for him. The whole country prayed, stood on its knees, everyone had candles lit. Plus the incredible tenacity of his wife, doctors. Amazing. A big joy. Hooray!” Tarasova said.

According to the figure skater and Yagudin’s wife Tatyana Totmyanina, during Kostomarov’s appearance on the ice, all participants in the show cried behind the scenes.

You need to have the strength of the spirit not only to get out of that state and return to life, but also to take a step onto the ice, to step over yourself. To allow your spouse to be in her world again, distracted from this misfortune that happened See also Injured in a stabbing attack in Auckland Tatyana Totmyanina

What is the state of Kostomarov today?

Roman Kostomarov is getting used to prosthetic legs and regularly uploads training videos. The athlete showed how he climbs the stairs, runs, jumps and swings his legs on prostheses. At the end of July, Lev Averbakh, head doctor of a private ambulance in St. Petersburg, said that he would not prescribe active exercises after an amputation, because this could lead to complications.

But, of course, Roman psychologically compensates for his injuries with training. This applies more to psychology – Kostomarov shows that he is full-fledged and strong. From the point of view of the internal state, maybe this helps him, but the body after such stresses may not be able to withstand the stress of such active training Lev Averbakh

On August 5, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov spoke about the state of the skater. He said that hand prostheses would be made for 46-year-old Kostomarov.

Why was Kostomarov’s feet amputated?

Kostomarov was hospitalized on January 10 with pneumonia and influenza B. Due to the prolonged connection to a blood oxygenator and a ventilator, he developed gangrene. Doctors amputated both feet of the figure skater, then the shins of both legs, the entire right hand and several fingers on the left.

Kostomarov was undergoing treatment in Kommunarka, on July 6 the skater was discharged. “Behind 175 days, ahead of the whole life. Thanks to the doctors, I’m alive. Unfortunately, I lost a lot in this joint struggle with death, but there was no other way, ”said the skater.

Why is Kostomarov famous?

Kostomarov achieved the greatest success in tandem with Tatyana Navka. In addition to the 2006 Olympic Games, the athletes won the World Championship twice, became European champions three times and won the final of the Grand Prix series of the International Skating Union.

In 2006, the duo ended their career

After leaving the sport, Kostomarov participated in the Ice Age television project and ice performances. He also performed several film roles.