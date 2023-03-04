The figure skater and Olympic champion Roman Kostomarov was taken off the ventilator, but so far, with a reduced level of consciousness without massive sedation, the athlete restlessly jumps out of a hospital bed, the source said. Prozvezd.info.

“Roman is now conscious, he has already been disconnected from the ventilator. He is without massive sedation, periodically he is injected with pofol for pain relief and sedation (a drug for intravenous anesthesia – approx. “Moslenty”). Roman constantly jumps up, restless, so he is given a pofol, ”said the source of the publication.

According to him, while the athlete is not planning to undergo new operations, his condition is stable. At the same time, his wife, figure skater Oksana Domnina, is constantly with him, who was dressed in a nurse’s uniform so as not to attract too much attention to her.

In early January, the skater was taken to the intensive care unit of one of the capital’s hospitals, where he was connected to a ventilator. Later, Kostomarov developed necrosis, and doctors amputated both of his feet.

Later, Kostomarov, who was in intensive care, suffered a second stroke. The figure skater was diagnosed with secondary meningitis. In addition, information appeared in the media that his right hand was amputated.