The doctors of figure skater Roman Kostomarov began to prepare for another operation to amputate limbs, reports Mash. According to the source, the information spread on the Internet that the athlete got better is unreliable. Now he is in an unconscious state.

“The Olympic champion is still breathing with a tube in his throat. He was taken off drugs that put him into a drug-induced sleep in order for him to regain consciousness. But the skater never fully returned to it, ”the message says.

Kostomarov continues to develop sepsis. Doctors plan to perform a second operation on him, which is necessary to save his life, the source said.

Earlier on March 13, it was reported that doctors began to record positive changes in Kostomarov’s condition.