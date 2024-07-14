Roman sports journalist Marco Violi, completely unknowingly, was passed off by the press around the world as Mark Violets, the alleged “anti-fascist” attacker of Donald Trump. An absolute hoax, the result of simple identity theft, which however for a few hours held the stage on the sites of very serious international media. In short, a story that sends shivers down the spine because it shows explicitly how sometimes information, uncontrolled, taken and relaunched by social media, without any verification, can cause disasters.



The whole story started with a tweet by an account @Moussolinho who, in fact, stealing Violi’s identity, immediately after the attack, published the photo of the Italian journalist and above it a text in English in which he communicated that the Butler Police, the place of the attack, had already identified Mark Violets, an anti-fascist, as Trump’s attacker.. Message that was immediately relaunched by some very popular accounts in America, including Wall Street Silver, also followed by Elon Musk and not new to operations of this kind, becoming viral. But many, even among the official media, are biting. And the name of Mark Violets is making the rounds around the world, mentioned not only on American TV, but also in Europe, for example on the El Pais website, and even in South America.





The person who created the fake news changed Marco Violi’s name to Mark Violets, circulating an image of the blogger who has been following Roma’s sporting adventures for years. “These haters are not only targeting me, my journalistic activity on my site,” the reporter explains, “but they are also targeting my family. We were stalked. My family was followed. They published photos of my front door and my intercom.”

Violi announced that he will file a complaint against the accounts on X “that invented these false news and all the newspapers that spread the false news”. «Having been a journalist since 2006, I know very well that you have to check all your sources before putting a supposed monster on the front page. I have nothing else to add».





A story that in the aftermath of the attack is still causing discussion: the websites of Bloomberg, Washington Post, Reuters and NBC are writing about Marco Violi and how an expert on Italian football was mistakenly mistaken for the attacker of the former president. The media exposure, however, has not caused waves of hatred on the web against the Roma blogger: «Some Americans wrote “killer killer” on my profile, but fortunately no other messages of this kind have arrived».