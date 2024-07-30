Despite the record numbers of Roman tourism, the Capital is increasingly poor. Few, very few are able to see the effects of the injection of funds for the Jubilee and those of the Pnrr. The CISL denounces a local economy that cannot cope in a survey that photographs almost 4 Romans out of 10 giving up on holidays.

The survey, administered to over 1000 citizens, is very severe and Secretary Coppotelli explains: “The general fragility of the purchasing power of Romans is reflected in that 36.3% of the sample who will not go on vacation, and of which 73% declared an annual income for 2023 between 0 and 30,000 euros.

Who goes: couples and families win and a maximum of 7 days

But here is how the Romans face and will face the summer: they will be holidays mainly with the family (47.1%) and as a couple (30.4%), with friends and/or other people (17.9%) or as singles (4.6%). They will mostly take place in Italy (77.3%) and will last for the most part about a week (40.7%), even if there are those who will only be able to afford short holidays of less than 7 days (7.2%). Hotels and private homes are the preferred types of accommodation, while among transports the private car remains the first choice (68.1%), followed by the plane (19.4%).

The most careful ones booked in May and did it themselves

Romans seem to be almost totally autonomous (89.8%) in organizing their trips (only 10.2% turn to travel agencies) and decidedly far-sighted with bookings made well before May by 46.4% of the sample

Who stays: too high prices, health and work

However, there is a large segment of people who will not leave (24.7%) or who still do not know whether they will be able to do so (11.6%), citing excessively high prices (45.6%), family or health reasons (26.8%), work reasons and other reasons (27.6%) as the cause.

Inflation and the high cost of holidays

A negative figure is in fact the forecast of an increase in spending compared to last year: 20.9% of people will spend on average more than 500 euros, 23.6% more than 300 euros and 12.5% ​​more than 100 euros, with increases of more than 50 euros in housing (for 62.4%) and transport (for 58.2%).

Coppotelli: “Improving scenario but we need to address wages”

Enrico Coppotelli, General Secretary of Clsl, concludes: “The identikit reflects a situation of growth and improvement of conditions that gives us hope and that shows us how in the workplace the dialogue and comparison that the CISL pervasively undertakes in the Capital with the counterparts is certainly a factor of development for the city and the Roman territory. However, development and growth policies are needed above all to raise salaries, continues Coppotelli, still stuck in the range up to 30,000 euros and unfortunately they represent 30% of our survey”.