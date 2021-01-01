The historical scope of decisions or public speeches by prominent politicians can often only be seen in retrospect. From the moment it seems significant what turns out to be of little consequence 20 or 30 years later. Other things unfold a power that contemporaries could not or would not see.

The name of the former Federal President Roman Herzog, who died in 2017, is associated with the so-called “jerk speech” in which he demanded in April 1997 that there must be a jolt through Germany. Much has been said about the necessity of this; it did not come about until almost a decade later in the Schröder era.

A decision of historical significance, however, was Roman Herzog’s proclamation, with which on January 3, 1996, 25 years ago, he set January 27 as Holocaust remembrance day. On January 27, 1945, the Red Army liberated the last prisoners of the Auschwitz concentration camp. The shaken Soviet soldiers found 7,000 surviving prisoners. 1.1 million of their fellow sufferers had been murdered in Auschwitz-Birkenau in the previous years, most of them Jews, but also Poles, Roma, Russians and Soviet prisoners of war. At the time of the liberation of Auschwitz, none of the winners knew that in the reign of terror of the National Socialists, which spread across almost all of Europe, six million Jews had been killed between 1939 and 1945.

Hitler’s plans to exterminate before the attack on Poland

The ruling National Socialists and their devoted SS and other willing followers, however, had declared the extermination of the European Jews and other people classified by them as inferior as their goal very early on. We now know that on August 22, 1939, a few days before the attack on Poland, Adolf Hitler ordered leading officers of the Wehrmacht in civilian clothes to the Obersalzberg and explained to them how he envisioned the extermination of the entire Polish intelligentsia.

In fact, 13,000 people were executed in Poland in the first four weeks of the German military administration. 1.2 million people were abducted for forced labor from Poland alone. At least since this early point in time it was clear that the Wehrmacht had played a decisive role in the murder of European Jews and the social elites of the subjugated peoples. The SS, no doubt much more brutal and unscrupulous, could not have organized this mass murder program alone.

Wehrmacht exhibitions put an end to the amnesia

After the war, the Germans long suppressed this early involvement of the military, which had been glorified until then. Only the Wehrmacht exhibitions of the nineties, which were massively opposed by conservative forces, ended this collective amnesia. The truths that could no longer be denied had changed social reality.

Roman Herzog, as Federal President, adopted the suggestion of Ignatz Bubis, then Chairman of the Central Council of Jews, to commemorate the Holocaust on a certain day of remembrance. The anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz seemed to the Federal President to be a symbol of the ultimate victory of law and humanity over terror and hatred. On January 19, 1996, at a first hour of remembrance in front of the German Bundestag, he justified his deliberation as follows: “The crucial task today is to prevent a repetition – wherever and in whatever form. This includes both: the knowledge of the consequences of racism and totalitarianism and the knowledge of the beginnings, which can often be small or even banal. ” Memorial day.