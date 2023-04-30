«This disfigurement of the Constitution and the Memory of the Resistance and of the victims of fascism happens every year, just as it will happen in Dongo on May 7th. Yet it still isn’t banned. A scar within a scar.” Thus in a tweet the Anpi, posting the news of yesterday’s procession in Milan in memory of Sergio Ramelli which, like every year, ended with the Roman salute in the “present” ceremony to “remember the fallen comrades”.

This disfigurement of the Constitution and the Memory of the Resistance and of the victims of fascism happens every year, just as it will happen in Dongo on May 7th. Yet it still isn’t banned. A scar in a scar https://t.co/dzjJotdmaI pic.twitter.com/TWNUWJNOaL — National ANPI (@Anpinational) April 30, 2023

Milan, Roman greetings and shaved heads: the nostalgic memory of the neo-fascist galaxy



The images of the far-right militants who yesterday, in Milan, reached the mural in memory of the student of the Youth Front killed in 1975 in via Paladini and laid down a laurel wreath are still fresh. There were about a thousand participants in the procession, who marched from Piazzale Gorini with torches lit on either side of the big snake, to Ramelli’s home. Roman greetings and arms extended to the call of the “present”. Among the hundreds of far-right neo-fascists there were also formations from CasaPound, Forza Nuova and Loyalty Action: they marched in front of the mural with the words “Ciao Sergio” and shouted three times “Camerata Sergio Ramelli, present” .

Striking images that aroused the reaction of the National Association of Partisans the following day. «A scar against the Constitution and the memory of the Resistance and the victims of fascism, as will happen in Dongo on May 7th. Yet it still isn’t banned. A scar within a scar.”

La Russa gets nervous with the journalists at the ceremony in memory of Sergio Ramelli





And the day yesterday also had an institutional transition, followed by moments of tension. A wreath in memory of Sergio Ramelli was placed today in Milan by Mayor Giuseppe Sala in the presence of the President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa. Like every year, on April 29, the city remembers the 18-year-old member of the Youth Front killed 48 years ago by a group of Avanguardia Operaia militants. In the gardens named after the student, considered a victim of the Piombo years, the second office of state took the opportunity to call for “national reconciliation”. This message was inspired by the inscription on the stump, which La Russa photographed and showed to reporters from his mobile phone: “In memory of the young Sergio Ramelli – he read aloud -, in the name of a national reconciliation that unites in a only mercy on all the innocent victims of our history as a warning to future generations”.

Commemoration of Sergio Ramelli, Meloni: “Roman greetings? Unhistorical gestures, I’ve said it many times”





Because in addition to memory, there is also a need “not to transfer to today the contrasts, conflicts and deep divisions that no longer have a reason to exist”. La Russa – who last year had already participated as a senator of the Brothers of Italy in the commemoration together with Giorgia Meloni who was not yet prime minister and Sala – was asked to comment on the Roman salute that is done every April 29 by far-right militants at the evening procession. “I won’t answer – he said -, today is Sergio Ramelli’s day and this is not a press conference”. At the end of the ceremony there was then a brief moment of tension, when a protester started shouting “Fascisti a casa” and “Viva il 25 aprile”. Insulted by various participants present at the gardens, the woman was removed shortly after and the commemoration ended in a calm atmosphere.

On the case, however, the ANPI responded with a tweet the following day. That he had already announced the day before, for May 7, a rally in Dongo in Piazza Paracchini, “to protest against the neo-fascist demonstration which will be repeated punctually like in previous years”.