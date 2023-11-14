A team of researchers from Dartmouth College did it a surprising discovery Using declassified images from spy satellites flying over the Near East during the Cold War, they have indeed identified hundreds of Roman fortresses which had been forgotten or destroyed over the centuries, shedding new light on the history and geography of the Roman Empire in this region.

Roman fortresses were military structures which served to defend the territories conquered by the Romans or to facilitate their expansion operations, these buildings were usually built of stone or brick, with a square or rectangular shape, and surrounded by a moat or palisade. Inside the Roman fortresses there were soldiers’ barracks, warehouses, workshops, cisterns, latrines and other buildings necessary for daily life, and some could also accommodate a permanent garrison, while others were used only temporarily or in case of emergency.

Roman fortresses were particularly widespread in the Near Easta region that included the current ones Syria, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Israel, Palestine and parts of the Türkiyeof theIran and of theSaudi Arabia. This region was of great strategic, economic and cultural importance for the Romans, who controlled it from the 1st century BC to the 7th century AD, with ups and downs, here the Romans had to face the challenges posed by local populations, such as the Parthians, the Sasanians, the Nabataeans, the Palmyrenes, the Jews and the Christians, but also by the invasions coming from Central Asia, such as those of the Huns and the Goths.

Roman fortresses in the Near East were documented for the first time in the 1920swhen the Jesuit priest father Antoine Poidebard undertook one of the first aerial archaeological surveys in the world. Flying aboard a French military plane, Poidebard photographed and mapped a line of 116 fortresses stretching some 550 km along the Syrian steppe, from the Euphrates River to the Arabian Desert. Poidebard interpreted these fortresses as part of a defense system that the Romans had built to protect their eastern frontier from incursions by nomadic raiders from the Arab world and Persia.

However, the new survey conducted by researchers at Dartmouth College has challenged this view. Using declassified images from spy satellites flying over the Near East between 1960 and 1972, researchers have identified a total of 396 new Roman-era fortresses in the Syrian steppe, in addition to those already known. These fortresses were visible thanks to their footprints in the landscape, which were distinguished from modern buildings by their shapes, sizes and shadows. Most fortresses had a square shape, typically 50-80 meters per side, and were located in flat or hilly areas.

Why is the discovery of these new Roman fortresses so important?

The discovery of these new Roman fortresses has two important implications. The first is that many of the fortresses documented by Poidebard have disappeared over the last century, due to intense agriculture and urbanization that have modified the landscape. In fact, researchers have only been able to locate 38 of Poidebard’s 116 original fortresses, meaning that this region’s archaeological heritage is at risk of loss or destruction. The second implication is that Roman fortresses in the Near East did not have an exclusively defensive function, but also a commercial and logistical one. In fact, the newly discovered fortresses were widely distributed from east to west, and did not form a continuous line from north to south, as Poidebard had suggested.

This indicates that the fortresses were not intended to block a hard border between Roman and non-Roman territory, but rather to facilitate the movement of troops or goods across the region, protecting trade caravans traveling between the eastern provinces and the territory. not Roman.

If this interpretation is correct, it could have some big implications for how we view this part of the Roman world. First, it indicates that the eastern extension of the Empire had no fixed borders, but was rather a zone of contact and exchange with other cultures and civilizations. Secondly, it suggests that this region was more about trade and commerce than warfare, and that the Romans had a more pragmatic and flexible view of their presence in this area.

“Since the 1930s, historians and archaeologists have debated the strategic or political purpose of this system of fortifications, but few scholars have questioned Poidebard’s basic observation that there was a line of forts that defined the eastern Roman frontier ,” said Professor Jesse Casana, lead author of the study and an archaeologist at Dartmouth College, in a statement. “Our research shows that this line of forts did not exist at all, and that the forts were distributed much more randomly and irregularly, which suggests that they served a different purpose than previously thought.”

The study, published in the journal Advances in Archaeological Practice, is the first to use declassified images from spy satellites to discover new archaeological sites in the Near East. These images, which were taken by the Corona, Gambit and Hexagon satellites between 1960 and 1972, were released to the public by the US government in the 1990s, after the end of the Cold War. These are high-resolution images, offering a detailed view of the landscape before it was altered by modern human activities.

These images therefore represent a valuable source for archaeologists, who can use them to locate and study the remains of ancient civilizations that would otherwise be invisible or inaccessible.

“Careful analysis of this powerful data holds enormous potential for future discoveries in the Near East and beyond,” Casana added. “We hope that our study will encourage other researchers to explore this data and share their findings with the world.”

