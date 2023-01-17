Masic and his colleagues were trying to recreate an ancient Roman technique for making concrete, a mix of concrete, gravel, sand and water.

The researchers suspected that the key was a process called “hot mixing”, in which dry granules of calcium oxide, also called quicklime, are mixed with volcanic ash to produce cement. Then water is added.

Hot mixing, they reasoned, would eventually produce a cement that wasn’t completely smooth and mixed, but instead contained small, calcium-rich rocks. Those little rocks, omnipresent in the walls of the concrete buildings of the Romansmay hold the key to why those structures have withstood the ravages of time.

This is not how modern concrete is made. The reaction of quicklime with water is highly exothermic, meaning it can produce a lot of heat and possibly an explosion. “Everyone would say: ‘You’re crazy’”Masic says.

But no big bang happened. Instead, the reaction produced only heat, a wet sigh of water vapor, and a mixture of Roman-like cement with small, calcium-rich white rocks.

Researchers have tried for decades to recreate the Roman recipe for concrete longevity, but with little success. The idea that hot mixing was key



Masic and colleagues had studied the texts carefully by the Roman architect Vitruvius and the historian Plinywhich offered some clues on how to proceed.

These texts cited, for example, stringent specifications for raw materials, such as that the limestone which is the source of quicklime must be very pure, and that mixing quicklime with hot ash and then adding water could produce a lot of heat.

The rocks weren’t mentioned, but the team felt they were important. “In every sample we’ve seen of ancient Roman cement, you can find these white inclusions”fragments of rock embedded in the walls.

For many years, Masic says, the origin of those inclusions wasn’t clear—perhaps the researchers suspected incomplete mixing of the cement. But these are the highly organized Romans we are talking about. How likely is that “Every operator wasn’t mixing properly and every single building had a flaw?”

What if, the team suggested, these inclusions in the concrete were actually a feature, not a random flaw? Researchers’ chemical analyzes of such rocks embedded in the walls of the Privernum archaeological site in Italy indicated that the inclusions were very rich in calcium.

This suggested the tantalizing possibility that these rocks could help buildings heal from cracks from weathering or even an earthquake. A ready supply of calcium was already at hand: it would dissolve, seep into the fissures, and recrystallize. Here you are! Healed scar.

Replicable Roman concrete?

But could the team observe it in action? The first step was to recreate the rocks by hot mixing and hope nothing exploded. Step Two: Try Roman-inspired concrete. The team created the concrete with and without the hot mixing process and tested them side by side.

Each concrete block was broken in half, the pieces placed a small distance apart. Then water was dripped through the crack to see how long it took for the seepage to stop.

“The results were astounding”says Masic. Blocks that incorporated hot-mixed concrete cured within two to three weeks. Concrete produced without hot-mixed cement it never healed at allthe team reports on Jan. 6 in Science Advances.

Deciphering the recipe could be a boon for the planet. The Pantheon and its soaring, detailed concrete dome have stood for nearly 2,000 years, for example, while modern concrete structures have a lifespan of perhaps 150 years, and that’s a best-case scenario. And the Romans didn’t have steel reinforcing bars shoring up their structures.

More frequent replacement of concrete structures means higher greenhouse gas emissions. Concrete manufacturing is a huge source of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, so longer-lasting versions could reduce the carbon footprint.

“We produce 4 gigatons per year of this material”says Masic. This production produces up to 1 metric ton of CO2 per metric ton of concrete produced, currently equal to about 8% of annual global CO2 emissions.

However, says Masic, the concrete industry is resistant to change. For one thing, there are concerns about introducing a new chemistry into a proven blend with well-known mechanical properties. But “the main bottleneck in the sector is cost”, he claims. Concrete is cheap and companies don’t want to price themselves out of competition.

The researchers hope that the reintroduction of this technique which has stood the test of time and which could incur a small additional cost to manufacture could address both of these concerns.

In fact, they’re betting on it: Masic and several of his colleagues have created a startup called DMAT that’s currently seeking funding to begin commercially producing the Roman-inspired hot-mixed concrete. “It’s very attractive simply because it’s a material that’s thousands of years old.”