The Minister of Culture of Venezuela, Ernesto Villegas, announced, last Tuesday, September 12, the death of film director Román José Chalbaud Quintero at the age of 91 through his official X account (formerly Twitter). It should be noted that, in this statement, the cause of the artist’s death is not mentioned, which is still a mystery.

“They confirm to me from Caracas that maestro Román Chalbaud, prolific filmmaker, playwright, poet and best human being, has just left for eternity in his apartment in San Bernardino,” said the head of the Culture portfolio in the plains country.

Román Chalbaud is one of the veterans of Venezuelan cinema. Photo: Ernesto Villegas Poljak/X

Likewise, Villegas regretted the departure of who would be the oldest filmmaker in the world, according to his publication, since, at 90 years old, he directed scenes from his most recent film “Muñequita linda.”

