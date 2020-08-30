A.At first glance, it is an inconspicuous pottery shard that Markus Scholz, Professor of Archeology at Frankfurt University, shows on the palm of his hand. But the shard, only a few centimeters in size, is what he and his employees have been looking for for weeks in the soil of a field near Hofheim. It is so valuable to scientists because it enables dating. The clay piece was discovered in the remains of a marshal of the Roman army. The age of the shard suggests when the Romans pitched their camp at this point east of the Marxheim district.

The scientists knew about the camp beforehand, which was the only reason to dig where the new Marxheim II development area was to be built in the next few years. The outlines of the camp site had come to light during a magnetic survey of the ground in recent years. However, the archaeologists did not know what time the camp originated; they suspected it was from the first, second or third century AD. Now they know more – thanks to the shard from a trench that the Roman soldiers dug to defend the camp.

The piece of clay has a rim, showing that it was part of a plate. Scientists conclude from the shape that it dates from between 70 and 80 AD. Archaeologists know tableware of this type well because it was made in large quantities in a pottery in the Roman province in what is now southern France.

Five hectares of defense

The age of the camp is an important finding that the scientists were able to gain from the excavation, but not the only one, as Scholz says. The cuts that were made in the ground give a more accurate picture of the trenches that were used to secure the camp. On the vertical walls of the pits that the archaeologists dug in recent weeks, the cross-section of the V-shaped Roman trenches tapering to a point at the bottom, which were two meters deep and three meters wide, as the excavation manager Johannes Gier explains. Where earth was dug and later backfilled, the soil is darker. From the uniform color of the filling, the scientists conclude that the defense system was leveled when leaving the storage area and not only gradually filled in later.

A continuous trench surrounded the rectangular space for the troops’ tent city, as the excavation manager says. The earth from the trench was piled up into a wall next to it to make it difficult for enemies to attack. Trenches were also dug across the entrances to the camp. If you wanted to enter through the gate, you had to go around it – an obstacle for attackers in the event of a storm on the gate.

Two sections at the two side gates were excavated at Marxheim and not the entire defense system. In the Roman army, a camp was always laid out according to the same pattern: rectangular with a gate on each of the four sides and two main streets running lengthways and across. The Marxheim Roman camp was a good five hectares in size.

Answers are followed by questions

The findings fit in with what has long been known in ancient studies about the first century AD. There are many finds from the years 40 to 70, the reign of Emperors Claudius and Nero, because the area of ​​today’s Hofheim was an important location in Roman history, as Scholz says. At the place of today’s district house there were two forts, one of them with stone buildings. This strategically favorable position offered a view over the plain. From there, several important connections and locations could be controlled – the well-developed road from the Roman military base in Mainz past today’s Hofheim in the direction of Wetterau, the Main and the Lorsbachtal, through which the path led through the Taunus to the Lahn, into the settlement area of chatting. The Romans waged war against this Germanic tribe at that time. The stone fort on the plateau of the district house only lost its importance when the Limes im Taunus with the Saalburg fort was built decades later.

The finds made near Marxheim also prove that the area of ​​today’s Hofheim was not settled in Roman times. The archaeologists have discovered fragments that are not of Roman origin. It is unclear what time they come from. According to Scholz, they could be holdovers from the Neolithic or the Bronze Age. Perhaps there is a connection between these finds and Kapellenberg, where a large Celtic settlement was located 6,000 years ago. The latest excavations not only provide answers, but also raise questions.