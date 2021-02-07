B.ad Gastein, after whose model David Schalko’s Bad Regina is obviously built, was once one of the most glamorous spas in Europe. Emperors and kings visited the cosmopolitan village in the Hohe Tauern, through the middle of which a waterfall cuts like a sparkling knife through the Sachertorte. Then baths and grand hotels were closed, and since then there has been nothing but decay: morbid, peeling facades, crumbling stucco, boarded up windows, boarded up heads. Recently, however, there have been a few signs of life again. Bad Gastein, once advertised as the “Manhattan of the Alps” because of its steep skyline and still today as the Monte Carlo of the Salzkammergut, is currently being rediscovered by Berlin hipsters as the “Berlin of the Alps”.

Schalkos Bad Regina is a lost place of picturesque decay, a parable on the downfall of old Europe in general and the Austrian goers in particular. Everyone wants to get away from here, even the bees, cats and the last few Piefke tourists. The last of the locals are selling their homes and dignity to a potent Chinese investor and hope that no one will catch them selling off their homes. A total of 44 people still live in Bad Regina, each one of them a ruin among ruins, who wordlessly and inactive “watches themselves disappear”.

The sinful pastor

Almost every one of them gets a story, a quirk, a running gag at Schalko; it is seldom enough to go deeper abysses and sharper contours. There is the beautiful pastor Helge, who was imprisoned as a murderer and is now preaching morality. The deceitful dentist who pulls healthy teeth (never more than thirty percent so that it doesn’t attract attention). The station master dreams of the train going nowhere, the policeman of the trans woman Petra (but not of her gender fluid appearances as Peter or Petzi).

The hotelier Moschinger got hold of Thomas Bernhard’s lederhosen for three thousand euros on Ebay and is now constantly sacking out cracked leather Bernhardiana: “Austria is not a country. Austria is a mental illness. The Austrian lacks a gene. He has no awareness of wrongdoing. It is a completely depraved person. ”And the mayor Zesch, in the style of the Haiders and Straches, right-wing populist smart and unscrupulous, does everything to fit the cliché. His all seeing mother considers herself “God’s most reliable witness”, his wife cultivates a defiant love of foreigners: “There is also a fugitive in me, but I could never live it out like you did.”



In the middle of the swarm between the waterfall, the Luziwuzi bar and the Grandhotel Abgrund, but politically and morally on the fringes, Othmar, a pot-bellied drinker, formerly on the left, today too passive and tired to be outraged. He used to be active in a punk band, and his “Krake” was the hottest club on this side of the Alps. Now he lives listlessly and casually on the care allowance that his protégé, a coma techno DJ from Manchester, receives. Othmar’s friend Selma has cancer, but is quite jolly; In general, the women in Bad Regina are significantly more vigorous and alert than the men.

Schalko describes types, scenes and drunkard dialogues from the madhouse in Austria in short, pointed sentences. It’s often funny, sometimes absurd or even Kafkaesque-surreal, but still more high-performance cabaret than a novel. Only in the second part does the hidden object get something like a plot: Chen, the financially strong Chinese, wants to convert Bad Regina into an amusement park in which everyone plays himself, of course while maintaining his “dignity”. There are already faithful replicas of Hallstatt and Neuschwanstein in China.

Not without shame and taste

You can feel in every sentence that Schalko is a trained copywriter. He has made a name for himself with television series such as “Braunschlag”, “Altes Geld” and “M – Eine Stadt sucht eine Mörder”, in his novel “Schwere Bones” (2018) he dug up corpses in the basement of history and is currently working he worked with Jan Böhmermann on the film adaptation of the Ibiza affair.



“Bad Regina” reads like a joint effort by Böhmermann, Agatha Christie and a Thomas Bernhard on Speed, garnished with role prose from Qualtinger to Josef Hader: a wild cross between political satire, homeland crime, aphorism collection (“The history of civilization is not one of getting up , but of sitting down ”) and daily soap simulations, a bit long, but not without shame and provocative taste. The publisher’s warning, “We would like to point out that some characters in the novel use racist language”, is entirely appropriate. In Bad Regina you can still use N-words, tease transsexuals or allow Syrian refugees with alcohol problems to appear without damaging the basic anti-fascist attitude.

The fact that in the end black “Afronauts” in dirndls, police uniforms and chiefs loincloths parading through Bad Regina and rejuvenating old Europe happily and wildly, is probably also seen as politically incorrect humor in Austria. “In Austria everything is rotten,” said Bernhard Moschinger once. “Even the humor. Who isn’t. Even the much-vaunted humor is nothing but obscuration. In Austria, nothing wants to be exposed to light, because Austrians can only imagine themselves as giants in the dark. The Austrian has a sloppy relationship with everything. Everything he does is done to cover up something. In contrast to the German who tries to get everything right. The Austrian does everything wrong. And that with the greatest of pleasure. That is why Austrians need humor and Germans don’t. “