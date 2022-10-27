Istanbul – The Russian multi-billionaire with a Ukrainian mother, Roman Abramovich, he is looking for a house in Istanbul, according to reports from the local press. Sanctioned by the United States, Great Britain, the European Union and Canada after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the oligarch is increasingly reported in Turkey, Country that has not applied the sanctions against Russia and where the former Chelsea patron has moored his 4 yachts in recent months, the total value of which is estimated at 1.2 billion dollars.

The oligarch, forced to sell London club Chelsea, according to the Turkish press, he could even buy a Turkish football team, however at the moment there are no confirmations on specific negotiations. What is certain is that in recent months Abramovich’s reports on the shores of the Bosphorus have multiplied and, as the supplement of the newspaper Hurriyet points out, “from a guest he could soon become a citizen of Istanbul” because the billionaire was seen last week visiting villas near the sea and enjoy the breathtaking views of the Strait.

Turkish law provides for the possibility of acquiring citizenship with an investment of $ 400,000, a limit raised last June, when it was $ 250,000, precisely following the increase in requests resulting from the conflict in Ukraine.

It would be Abramovich’s fourth passport, which already boasts Portuguese and Israeli citizenship as well as Russian. The estate of the oligarch, number one of the private investment agency Millhouse LLC, was estimated at $ 14.5 billion before the conflict. Numbers that make him the 11th richest man in Russia, the richest in Portugal and the second richest in Israel.

Abramovich in recent months has moved his personal fleet of yachts to Turkey, in an attempt to avoid the confiscation that would have resulted from the sanctions with which Western countries have hit Russia. The last two yachts to arrive in Turkish waters are the ‘Garcon’ and ‘Halo’, who escaped sanctions from the port of Falmouth, Antigua and Barbuda, where they had been moored after the war began and where they seriously risked being confiscated afterwards. have been identified by British authorities.

The other boats of the Russian oligarch of Ukrainian mother arrived in Turkey last March following routes designed specifically to avoid international waters and sanctions.

According to the site Lloyd’s Intelligence Listthe 140-meter yacht ‘My Solaris’ has abandoned the port of Barcelona last March 8th. It was located off the coast of Sicily two days later, when Great Britain’s sanctions came into force, and then docked on March 12 in Tivat in Montenegro and from there set sail for the port of Bodrum, in southern Turkey. The yacht followed a route that, without ever entering Greek waters, allowed it to avoid the European sanctions, which began on March 15.

The other yacht, ‘Eclipse’, of 140 meters with two helicopter landing pads and an attached mini submarine, left the Antilles on 3 March to arrive in Turkey, in the port of Marmaris, on the 22nd of the month, through a path that allowed him to avoid sanctions. Both of Abramovich’s yachts were moved to Gocek and are now in the Aegean, in Turkish waters. The decision by the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan not to apply economic sanctions against Russia and to leave the airspace open has made Turkey one of the few destinations available to Russians who have decided to leave the country. Among these, about 20,000 since the conflict in Ukraine began, there are dissidents, journalists, academics, but also some oligarchs traditionally close to Russian President Vladimir Putin have stopped in the country.

Own Abramovich’s proximity to Putin pushed Ukrainian President Zelensky to ask the White House to block sanctions against the oligarch, in the belief that he is a person capable of mediating with the Kremlin. Abramovich himself was present on March 29 in Istanbul, when the delegations of Russia and Ukraine met to carry out the negotiations previously begun in Belaruswithout however reaching an agreement for a ceasefire.