How do you explain the Republicans’ eagerness to appoint a new Supreme Court justice to replace Ruth Ginsburg?

Romain Huret Their eagerness is only on the surface. It has been decades since the Conservatives waged a merciless war on “progressive” law. They defend an eternal, jurisprudential right, unrelated to society. Their battle began in the universities and then in the lower courts. The decision to speed up political time is therefore very logical. You should never underestimate the logic at work.

Is Donald Trump part of this long-term logic or is he an accident in the history of the Republican Party?

Romain Huret He is a creature of American conservatism, which took control of the Republican Party in the 1970s. Trump is a bit like Frankenstein, like a bad son in whom you do not recognize yourself. He overplayed the themes of the curators, their bodily attitudes, their speeches. He looks just like the average Conservative electorate, who sees Trump as a friend, someone who talks like them and understands them. It’s his best weapon.

Does Donald Trump’s anti-immigration rhetoric constitute a break or a continuity in the long history of the Republican Party?

Romain Huret On this point, the party is divided. Some have always seen immigration as an economic boon with the massive arrival of workers into the labor market; others saw it as a threat to the country’s white identity. Regional divisions are strong. In the Southwest, many are in favor of Mexican immigration, for example.

It seems that the peculiarity of Trumpism is more or less to have integrated supremacist and far-right groups into the republican coalition. What do you think ?

Romain Huret Yes, they have long been on the fringes of the party. Republicans were ashamed, for example, of the John Birch Society in the 1960s. Historian Richard Hofstadter saw it as the mark of paranoid culture in the United States, a creeping form of European fascism. A little optimistic, he hoped that education and prosperity would do away with the Conservatives. Today, the Proud Boys are entitled to congratulations from the president during a debate. We measure how far we have come.

Interview by Christophe Deroubaix