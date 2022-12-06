Yep, the French fire king joins the Lamborghini Squadra Corse. After his horrific crash in Bahrain at the end of 2020, Grosjean made the jump to America to drive IndyCar. In 2021 he drove for Dale Coyne Racing, last year for Andretti Autosport. His best result is second place at the 2021 Indianapolis GP (which was won by Dutchman Rinus van Kalmthout) and last year at Long Beach.

The 36-year-old Frenchman will now compete in the GT3 championship with Iron Lynx. There he gets the Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo2 under his buttocks. Grosjean has to return to the United States for his debut, as the first race is the 24 Hours of Sebring. Also not unimportant: Grosjean will test together with Caldarelli and Bortolotti in Lamborghini’s Le Mans racer that will participate in the 2024 FIA WEC and IMSA championships.

Romain Grosjean reacts to his appointment at Lamborghini

Apparently Grosjean has enough time left, because his current contract with Andretti Autosport continues. So we’re just going to see Grosjean back in IndyCar in 2023. The former F1 driver is very proud of the fact that he can drive for Lamborghini: ‘It’s a huge honor to join Lamborghini. It’s such an iconic brand for anyone who loves cars, including myself and my kids.”

Grosjean is particularly looking forward to his GT3 and LMDh adventure: ‘The new LMDh is a beautiful car – I’ve been lucky enough to see it – and it’s a great project. It’s starting to be a very exciting class with all the constructors taking part. With Lamborghini’s success, I hope we can do well in the future.” That LMDh class just keeps getting better, doesn’t it? Expect more announcements from drivers who are allowed to drive for the major brands in the near future.