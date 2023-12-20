Excellent employment conditions too, I think. Romain Grosjean starts working at Lamborghini.

Formula 1 has been a thing of the past for Romain Grosjean for some time now. The driver, who became world famous by surviving a crash with such a large fireball, certainly did not give up racing after his adventure with Haas.

Romain Grosjean to Lamborghini

The man who walks through fire will drive for Lamborghini in the IMSA racing championship next year. He does this behind the wheel of the Lamborghini SC63. He doesn't do that alone. The line-up also consists of Matteo Cairoli, Edoardo Mortara, Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli and Daniil Kvyat. The latter is of course no stranger either. Kelly's ex was also previously active in Formula 1.

Together they form the drivers for the Lamborghini Iron Lynx LMDh team. IMSA is not the only championship in which the SC63 participates. Lamborghini will also race in the WEC, with of course a prestigious participation in Le Mans.

It is refreshing to see a brand like Lamborghini in this racing branch. The brand is no stranger to racing. Lamborghini is known for its Gallardo and later Huracan racing cars. IMSA and the WEC are different things, with the SC63 prototype the brand goes one step further by entering the world of hypercar racers.

For Romain Grosjean, racing for Lamborghini is a new adventure. The Swiss-French driver has already had a distinguished career. Including participation in Formula 1 in 2009 and from 2012 to 2020. In 2021, the driver started working in IndyCar and in 2024 it will be IMSA's turn.

This article Romain Grosjean has new job and company car first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Romain #Grosjean #job #company #car