Romain Grosjean and Lamborghini are about to embark on a new adventure together: the former French Formula One driver and now Factory Driver of the Toro car manufacturer will in fact have a leading role in Lamborghini’s campaign in the FIA ​​WEC 2024. We recall that Grosjean started racing for the Motorsport division of Lamborghini Squadra Corse in January this year on board a Huracan GT3 EVO2, on the occasion of the famous 24 Hours of Daytona.

Supercar passion

But Grosjean loves Lamborghini not only racing cars and the commitment of the Italian brand in the world of motorsport. Because even the road cars manufactured by the Toro manufacturer continue to impress the former Formula One driver: witness the latest purchase made by Grosjean, a Urus Performant. The definition that the driver himself gave of this car is interesting: family car, but with a touch of seriousness.

Record performance

“It’s really great to drive it. The Performing it has an amazing sound and, even if it’s an SUV, everyone knows it’s a Lamborghini. And there is room for my children”Grosjean specified. Who also particularly appreciated the screaming performance of the Urus Performante: in fact, we recall that under the bonnet the more performing version of the SUV from the Bull’s house hides a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 enginecapable of delivering 666 HP of total power and 850 Nm of maximum torque, for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 306 km/h.

The choice of color

Very curious the anecdote that Grosjean told in reference to the choice of color for the livery of his Urus Performante, the subject of a real family dispute: “My daughter wanted a purple or pink car. My second son preferred yellow. My oldest son wanted it orange and my wife black. So I said, ‘Okay, you know what we do? We take it green. The car is mine and I decide…’“.