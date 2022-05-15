Romain Bardet: ‘Not having won leaves me disappointed’

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Mikel Landa (left) and Romain Bardet.
Mikel Landa (left) and Romain Bardet.
The French rider is third overall in the Giro d’Italia.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 15, 2022, 02:21 PM
Frenchman Romain Bardet (DSM), second at the Blockhaus finish line and third overall, He was disappointed not to have won the stage and to be beaten by the Australian Jai Hundley, in an opportunity “of which there are not many”.
“The result is difficult to accept. I made a big mistake in the last corner. I didn’t want to set the pace on the climb because I assumed I would have reached the sprint. I went wide in the last corner, so it’s a shame,” explained Bardet at the finish line.
It may interest you: (Egan Bernal could compete again as soon as possible)
On the play
Bardet tried to attack on the climb, but Carapaz and Mikel Landa marked him closely. None of them made the difference, so the sprint between 6 runners was inevitable.
“On the last climb I knew I could try something, but it’s a real shame to get into a group as big as that and not win. We didn’t really work together, we were all pushed to the limit. There aren’t many chances to win and it’s a shame we missed this one. I’m disappointed,” she concluded.
This Monday the Giro d’Italia will enjoy its second rest day to return to the road on Tuesday with the tenth stage, between Pescara and Jesi, of 196 km.
It may interest you: (Iván Ramiro Sosa, the best of the Colombians in the general of the Giro 2022)
EFE
May 15, 2022, 02:21 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Romain #Bardet #won #leaves #disappointed
Leave a Reply