Romain Bardet: ‘Not having won leaves me disappointed’

Frenchman Romain Bardet (DSM), second at the Blockhaus finish line and third overall, He was disappointed not to have won the stage and to be beaten by the Australian Jai Hundley, in an opportunity “of which there are not many”.

“The result is difficult to accept. I made a big mistake in the last corner. I didn’t want to set the pace on the climb because I assumed I would have reached the sprint. I went wide in the last corner, so it’s a shame,” explained Bardet at the finish line.

On the play

Bardet tried to attack on the climb, but Carapaz and Mikel Landa marked him closely. None of them made the difference, so the sprint between 6 runners was inevitable.

“On the last climb I knew I could try something, but it’s a real shame to get into a group as big as that and not win. We didn’t really work together, we were all pushed to the limit. There aren’t many chances to win and it’s a shame we missed this one. I’m disappointed,” she concluded.

This Monday the Giro d’Italia will enjoy its second rest day to return to the road on Tuesday with the tenth stage, between Pescara and Jesi, of 196 km.

EFE