Presented the two biancocelesti shots. Lotito: “They are used to certain types of games, with them you aim high”

From our correspondent Nicola Berardino

Stories that come together. Alessio Romagnoli finds Lazio to play with the shirt of the team he has always been a fan of. Matias Vecino returns under the guidance of Sarri, the coach who launched him as a protagonist in Serie A in the 2014-15 season, turning his career around. Romagnoli arrives from Milan, fresh from the Scudetto won, after being released in June. Vecino has also reached the end of his contract, leaving the other side of Milan, Inter, after having won a Scudetto, an Italian Cup and an Italian Super Cup in the last two years. For Lazio there were two market hits.

Ambitions – “We have included two elements of international significance – said the president Claudio Lotito at the press conference to present the new signings in Formello -. From experience they are used to certain types of matches: they will be used to avoid what happened last season when Lazio in at certain moments he could not keep the tension high. With them you can compete at high levels “. Sports director Igli Tare added: “A very nice day, we are pleased to present two great signings, thanks to the intervention of the president in the final phase of the negotiations. They can greatly enrich the team’s value. They are champions who will give us a great hand” . See also F1 technical | Ferrari: here is Leclerc's weapon for overtaking

Romagnoli – Excited as much as I charge Romagnoli: “I’ve always hoped for it, we have been talking about this opportunity for so long. The will of both has always been there. I thank the president Lotito and the director Tare, it has always been my dream and I was sure that I would be came here. My family supported me in every way, they were very happy like me. The groin? I’m much better than before, still missing a little bit. Sarri’s game is more tactical, Pioli was different, he was more one against one in large areas of the pitch. This game suits me more and I like it more. ” The number 13 shirt like Nesta. “The comparison with him cannot be made because every player is different. He was my idol and of many players. I met Nesta but lately I haven’t talked to him. I saw him last year at Milanello when he came It’s the opposite path compared to him: after so many years, a Lazio player returns to his team. In my opinion it is a very important step in my life to demonstrate my level, to do something important with this club. In my opinion also last year Lazio could fight for the Champions League, they were almost close. Now we are much stronger. “Lazio also recalls the name of Sinisa Mihajlovic, the coach who changed his career.” Great person, it was very important for me when I went to Sampdoria and Milan. A point of reference, I will always thank him for this “. See also Bremer, Sanches, Zaniolo: here is Maldini's list for a Champions of AC Milan

Vecino – Very determined Vecino: “The impact was certainly very good, I had never played with these teammates in other teams, but I had known them for many years, I can say that it was good. I talked to the coach, he knows me well now he knows what are my characteristics. I come to help, I make myself available and then he will choose the moment and the matches. Sarri is always the same person, the same coach. Even the way of speaking, of explaining things, I feel like I’m back in the days of Empoli. I was training with the national team, along with two other teammates like Caceres and Cavani and then the Under 20 national team who gave us a hand in training. I think I’m in a good condition ” . Romagnoli and Vecino agree: “Lazio can reach the Champions League”.

August 3, 2022 (change August 3, 2022 | 19:06)

