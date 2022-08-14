A goal from the midfielder gives Mou the first three points, after Zaniolo missed three chances. Dybala stake

by our correspondent Andrea Pugliese

The same story every year. He has to start from the rear, then he is the one who plays most of all or so. And this time also something more, because in addition to playing by surprise (in place of Matic), Bryan Cristante also gave Roma the first official victory of this season. His was the decisive goal with which the Giallorossi overcame a good Salernitana 1-0 (who also closed with a ball possession higher than the Giallorossi, 53%). And when you expect magic from the Fab Four, here comes the luxury wingman. And the others? Zaniolo was often dangerous, but he also made a lot of mistakes. Dybala gave away some plays, hitting a post, while Pellegrini often stitched the game. The only drawback, Abraham still far from his standards.

BETWEEN ERRORS AND GOALS – It begins with a sweet common memory, dedicated to Di Bartolomei: “Guide us again Ago”, on the big screens of the Arechi, where Mourinho opts only for Dybala among the new players in the Giallorossi, while Nicola immediately relies on the last three grafts: Bronn , Candreva and the Dutch Vilhena. After all, Salernitana wants to try to play it and for a while she also succeeds. Vilhena has some good shots, Mazzocchi on the left pushes often and willingly, and Coulibaly tries to give rhythm, even if it is too foul. On the other hand, however, Roma build a lot, but have the misfortune to find an imprecise Zaniolo in front of goal. Nicolò also plays a decent game, fights everywhere, asserts physical and jerks (especially on the action of Dybala’s post), but he is wrong to miss a couple of goals and a half. The first just on a mistake by Coulbaly (pulling out), the second on a throw by Mancini (parry from the shoulder by Sepe) and the third on an assist by Dybala, with a hasty kick that ends up on the side of the grenade goal. In other circumstances, Roma would already find themselves with the game in hand and instead have to work extremely hard, precisely because of the mistakes in front of goal. Cristante then thinks to unlock the game with a shot from outside where Gyomber’s deviation deceives Sepe. Once in the lead, Roma play with less frenzy and more tranquility and also find the opportunity for doubling precisely on the developments of a stratospheric action by Zaniolo, where Dybala hits the post and Abraham arrives soft for the decisive touch, countered by Mazzocchi. On balance, the advantage in the middle of the race is also right, even if Salernitana has made us want and intensity. See also The manager, the like, the flight: the 3 clues that bring Wijnaldum closer to Rome

FROZEN RACE – And in fact in the second half Nicola’s team becomes even more aggressive and after 8 ‘the Ribery card is also played, effectively passing to 3-4-1-2 and increasing his offensive potential. The greater offensive thrust of the home team, however, allows Roma to have space to go and hurt. So first Dybala has the ball of 2-0 (shot to cross out), then Abraham misses the decisive play. Zaniolo continues his personal battle, touching the goal from afar and stubborn in a couple of occasions. Nicola then sends in Valencia and Sambia, Mourinho responds with Matic for Abraham, creating a dam in the midfield with the Serbian and Cristante and sending Dybala to make the first striker (with Pellegrini higher, close to Zaniolo). Then Wijnaldum also enters, with the Giallorossi passing to 3-5-2. Mou actually throws in all the experience he has to freeze a game in which the last minutes are mainly in the hands of the grenade. In the 41st minute there was also a 2-0 win on Matic’s invention and Dybala’s assist for Wijnaldum (but the Argentine was offside). It ends like this, with Karsdorp eating another goal and Mou and Nicola complimenting each other. See also The reason why Tagliafico did not sign for FC Barcelona in this market

August 14, 2022 (change August 14, 2022 | 22:51)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Roma #wastes #plays #wins #Cristante #takes #care #Salerno