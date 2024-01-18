After two and a half years at the head of the team, the Portuguese coach José Mourinho was fired this week of the technical direction of the professional team of AS Roma, from Italy, after chaining a series of adverse results in Serie A and especially after being eliminated in the Italian Cup in the classic against Lazio.
When it seemed that the famous dance of names to find his replacement was beginning, the team in which the Argentine world champions Leandro Paredes and Paulo Dybala play quickly found themselves with the announcement of their new coach: it is nothing less than Daniele De Rossiidol of the institution for what he did as a footballer.
His debut will be this Saturday, January 20, against Hellas Verona, in the clash that will open matchday 21 of Italian Serie A. We review the previous one.
In which stadium is Roma vs Hellas Verona played?
Date: Saturday January 20
Location: Rome Italy
Stadium: Olympic
Schedule: 14:00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 13:00 in Bolivia and Venezuela and 12:00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru
Referee: Juan Luca Sacchi
How can you watch Roma vs Hellas Verona?
It has not yet been confirmed whether the ESPN signal, which usually broadcasts the most attractive matches in Serie A, will offer this clash.
What is the latest news from Rome?
In ninth place in the table with 29 points, Roma desperately needs to win and will seek to do so in De Rossi's debut as their coach. The 40-year-old former central midfielder will thus return to Rome four years after his farewell to the club of his loves to begin his remembered adventure with Boca Juniors in Argentina (2019-20), which marked his retirement from the activity and the fulfillment of one of his football dreams. He first had experience as an assistant coach in the Italian national team, and then made his debut as head coach in Spal, also from Italy, for 17 games.
What is the latest news from Hellas?
Hellas has just won 2-1 against Empoli, and although it is still in the relegation zone, it is only one point away from the first team that would be saving itself at the moment, Cagliari. He needs to keep winning to get some air.
Possible alignments
AS Roma: Svilar; Kristensen, Rick Karsdorp, Llorente; Celik, Cristante, Paredes, Bove, Spinazzola; Lukaku, El Shaarawy
Hello: Montipo, Doig, Magnani, Coppola, Tchatchoua, Duda, Folorunsho, Suat Serdar, Suslov, Ngonge, Djuric
Forecast
Roma will win De Rossi's debut 2-0, with a double from Lukaku.
