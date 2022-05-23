Roma and Feyenoord will face each other this Wednesday in a game in style that will decide who is the first champion in the history of the UEFA Conference League. The Romans start with a certain advantage as they reach this final stretch of the season in great shape, not so much in terms of results but of football.
MEETING INFORMATION
When is Rome-Feyenoord? The clash will be played this Wednesday, May 25, 2022, starting at 9:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. in England, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina)
Where is Rome-Feyenoord?
It will be played at the Kömbetare Arena (Tirana, Albania).
Where can I watch Roma-Feyenoord online? For its streaming broadcast in Argentina they have it thanks to Star+, in Mexico with TNT GO and in the United States with TUDN.com, TUDN App,…
In Latin American countries, to see it in streaming we can follow it thanks to Star +.
What TV channel is Roma-Feyenoord broadcasting on? In Spain we can follow it on Movistar Liga de Campeones 3, Argentina with ESPN3 Sur, in the United States with fuboTV and Paramount+ and in Mexico thanks to HBO Max
In Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, Ecuador and the other South American countries it will be available on ESPN Sur and on ESPN Colombia. In those of Central America thanks to Star +. They have all the programming here.
The Roman team takes this competition very seriously and they are more than ready to fight against everything and everyone to take home the title. These were José Mourinho’s statements regarding what it meant for him and his team to win the Conference League: “When you work in Rome, you live in Rome, you breathe Rome and you breathe the essence of this club. From the day I signed I felt that It was a huge club, but without big titles and without many finals. I’m very excited. This, for us, is our Champions League”.
Shielded by one of the leading scorers in the Italian league, Tammy Abraham, who has shown throughout the season that he is more than capable of leading a forward like Roma’s. Next to him will play Nicolò Zaniolo, idol of the Roman fans.
Feyenoord have already certified their third place in the Dutch league. Arne Slot, coach of the Dutch team, stated the following about the harmony between the team and the fans in this competition: “To reach a final you need luck in the important moments, but it is true that this group also has a lot of quality. We have made it people feel proud, but it’s not over yet. The fans have always been satisfied, but I think we have made them feel very proud, not only with our performances in Europe”.
Rome: Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Cristante, Sergio Oliveira, Pellegrini, Zalewski; Zaniolo, Abraham
Feyenoord: Martian; Geertruida, Trauner, Senesi, Malacia; Til, Aursnes, Orkun Kökçü; Nelson, Dessers, Sinisterra
Rome 2-0 Feyenoord
#Roma #Feyenoord #schedule #channel #Spain #Mexico #South #America #online #streaming #lineups
Leave a Reply