The semifinals of the UEFA Europa League are confirmed: on May 11 both Juventus from Italy will face off against Sevilla from Spain, and AS Roma from Italy against Bayer Leverkusen from Germany, valid for the first legs, which will have their revenge a week later, on May 18, looking for a place in the grand final on the 31st of the same month.
Next we will review everything you need to know about the duel between Italians and Germans, two of the great candidates to lift the trophy. Let’s go there.
What is the latest news from Rome?
Paulo Dybala has returned to training with the group and is aiming to start in Roma – Leverkusen on Thursday. That is the main novelty of José Mourinho’s team, which has just fallen 2-0 against Inter in Serie A. He reached this stage by eliminating Feyenoord from the Netherlands.
What is the latest news from Leverkusen?
For the Bundesliga, Leverkusen also fell on their last day: it was 1-2 against Cologne, being local, in the competition where they are in sixth position. It comes from eliminating Union Royale SG in the quarterfinals of the UEL. His DT is the Spanish Xabi Alonso.
In which stadium is Roma-Leverkusen played?
Date: Thursday May 11
Location: Rome, Italy
Stadium: Stadio Olimpico
Hours: 9:00 p.m. local time; 4:00 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 3:00 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, and 2:00 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.
Referee: To be confirmed.
How can you see Roma-Leverkusen?
In South America, it will be televised on ESPN. To have their service, you must have cable activated on your TV.
Possible lineups?
AS Rome: Rui Patricio; Mancini, Cristante, Ibanez; Celik, Matic, Bove; Spinazzola; Pellegrini, Dybala; Abraham.
Bayern Leverkusen: Hradecky, Tapsoba, Hincapie, Tah, Bakker, J.Frimpong, Andrich, N.Amiri, Wirtz, M.Diaby, A.Adli
Forecast of the match between Roma-Leverkusen?
Roma and Bayer Leverkusen have met four times before in Europe, with one win each and two draws. They arrive in a very even way, but I think the home team will prevail and Roma will win 2-0.
