Roma want Borja Mayoral to continue playing in the Eternal City. The gialorossi are delighted with the performance of the young Real Madrid youth squad and, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, They value getting the services of the striker permanently.

Borja Mayoral, as AS reported when he left, is on loan in Rome for two seasons and the Olímpico club secured a purchase option at the end of each one. This campaign, Roma will be able to pay 15 million euros in summer to take over the forward. If they want to do the next one, it will be 20 million. As they point out from Italy, it seems that they will be launched this summer.

The Gazzetta highlights the good time that Mayoral is living in Roma where he is happy with the minutes of play and the role offered by Fonseca, who seems to continue training the gialorossi. With the crowded departure of Edin Dzeko, Roma see Mayoral as an economical option to replace the Bosnian and whose performance is proven.

The one from Parla has scored 13 goals in the 34 games he has played in Italy, being the Europa League his best territory where he has scored seven in ten games.

Whatever Roma does, Real Madrid is aware of Mayoral’s talent and has kept a bullet in its chamber. If the capitalists bought the player, the whites would have a right of first refusal over him for a future sale. That is, Roma should report each offer accepted by Mayoral and if Real Madrid matches it in the next 48 hours, it would take the player.

At the moment, Borja Mayoral has a contract with Real Madrid until 2023 and he has a next season on loan in Rome, if the Gialorossi do not decide to change the future of the Madrid striker.