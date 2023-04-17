Roma wins and convinces at the Olimpico 3-0 with Udinese, thanks to goals from Bove, Pellegrini and Abraham. And he took advantage of the missteps of Milan and Inter in the league, further raising his odds for a place in the Champions League, with third place, moving to +5 over the Nerazzurri and +3 over the Rossoneri. A success for Mourinho’s team which also gives an important psychological boost in view of the second leg of Thursday’s quarter-finals against Feyenoord in the Europa League. While Udinese remains firm at 39 points.

Read also

Mourinho for the match against the Friulians has to give up Dybala, injured but should be there on Thursday, but recovers Abraham and Solbakken immediately who go on the bench. Forward space for Belotti, supported by Wijnaldum and Pellegrini. Outsiders Celik and El Shaarawy with Bove teaming up with Cristante. In defense Llorente takes the place of Ibanez. While on the other hand Sottil has to give up Beto and Arslan in extremis, affected by a flu syndrome.

The match starts with ball possession in favor of the Giallorossi, with Udinese waiting in their own half. The first chance for the hosts came in the 22nd minute: Smalling’s goal, Llorente’s touch, Cristante’s other goal and Mancini’s strong but central header which Silvestri instinctively rejected. Roma grows and in the 28th minute Belotti flies away and aims Bijol in the area but loses the ball when he enters. Shortly after it was Wjnaldum’s turn but the powerful right foot was deflected for a corner by Silvestri.

The pressure from Mourinho’s team materialized in the 37th minute. The referee Giua blows his whistle for a penalty kick, after the call from the Var, for Pereyra’s hand ball. This time Cristante goes to the spot, after Pellegrini hit the post in the Europa League, but the result is the same, with the Giallorossi number 4 who also takes the post but Bove is the quickest of all to reach the ball and bag a empty net with his right foot for the yellow and red 1-0. At the end of the first half Pellegrini also tries on a free kick from the edge but Silvestri stretches and rejects.

The Giallorossi captain makes up for it at the start of the second half. In the 55th minute Belotti slots in perfectly for Pellegrini’s cut who controls in the run and beats Silvestri with his right plate for the 2-0 that drives the Olimpico crazy. Udinese fails to react and in the 59th minute risks again with Wijnaldum who touches in the center for Bove who turns it in turn for Belotti. However, the former Torino player is too far ahead of the ball and not able to give strength to the conclusion from a few steps with Silvestri who blocks it on the ground. In the 69th minute Udinese could reopen the match. Giua points to the spot again for a hand ball, this time by Mancini. Pereyra went on the spot but Rui Patricio relaxed to his right and blocked the shot in two stages.

However, Sottil pushes his team forward and in the 80th minute Udogie enters the area from the left, then after a series of rebounds he finds the ball on his left foot but fails to be effective with his front touch. Mourinho also changes in view of the match in Europe and inserts Abraham, Spinazzola, Zalewski and Tahirovic after Matic had already entered. In the final match Roma dropped the trio: In the 91st minute Spinazzola crossed with his right foot from the left for Abraham who headed off perfectly and beat Silvestri for the final 3-0.